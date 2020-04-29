Irrfan Khan Dies At 53. He Was Treated For Neuroendocrine Tumour A Few Months Ago
Irrfan Khan Dies: "I trust, I have surrendered"; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart-felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer: Official statement from his family
The Piku actor fought with neuroendrocrine tumour for several months
Legendary actor Irrfan Khan died on Wednesday in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was being treated for a colon infection there. He was admitted in the intensive care unit yesterday, his spokesperson confirmed. According to the official statement released by his family, the actor spent his final hours "surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about."
The Piku actor fought with neuroendrocrine tumour for several months in London, after which he returned to Mumbai. Irrfan Khan is survived by his wide Sutapa and two sons.
Filmmake Shoojit Sirkar tweeted on Wednesday morning: "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute."
Shoojit Sircar had directed Irrfan Khan in Piku.
Read the statement released on behalf of Irrfan Khan's family:
"I trust, I have surrendered"; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart-felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, "As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it."
The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium. May his soul rest in peace.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.