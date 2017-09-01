India Aces Acne, Scar Removal Treatment And Hacks To Avoid Acne
The demand for acne and scar removal treatment services in India is on the rise and there are good options available. Read more to find out.
If there is one universal skin problem that we all can relate to, it is acne.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Demand for acne removal treatment in India is on the rise
- Skin Rejuvenation treatment using LIPOKRAFT is one such treatment
- It is an advanced treatment that reduces scars
The demand for acne and scar removal treatment services in India is on the rise and there are good options available. "Skin Rejuvenation treatment using LIPOKRAFT is one such treatment," Dr. Mishra said, adding, "It is an advanced treatment that reduces scars and stretch-marks using Adipose Derived Stem Cells. It is a natural procedure to restore skin youthfulness. Any injury, burn, wound, pregnancy stretch mark or any other trauma such as surgery can cause a scar.
However, the choice of treatment for scar correction depends on multiple factors. Simple or superficial scars are easy to conceal. But when the scar is large or deep and not concealable, one needs specialised treatment to get rid of it. The LIPOKRAFT Skin Rejuvenation treatment helps the skin heal without any scarring. That's the reason for the popularity of this treatment. It is a holistic procedure with a natural healing process and negligible side effects." Skin Rejuvenation treatment can be done through two methods, in LIPOKRAFT, 20-40 ml adipose tissue or fat is harvested from one's own belly or buttock and then it is taken to the lab. Stem cells are then harvested from those and then it is injected intradermally or subdermally. This results in suppressed scars, enhanced volume, glow and also lifts the skin.
The second method is where 10-20 venous blood is taken and platelet rich plasma is sepearted from them and then injected on the site. Both the methods involve one's own cells either blood or fat and it depends on the individual which one will suit them. It is a customised treatment for each individual as their own cells carry the healing material.
The USP of this treatment is that it simple and painless and confidence boosting. It takes time; one cannot hope to see results in one sitting. It requires at least three visits to the cosmetic clinic, followed by regular maintenance which keeps the skin rejuvenated for 5-6 years. Regular maintenance includes sufficient intake of multivitamins, anti-oxidants, supplements, nutritious diet and yoga.
"The LIPOKRAFT Skin Rejuvenation treatment helps restructure new skin, allowing skin lesions to get gradually reduced and be replaced by fresh skin. At the end of it, you acquire healthy, smooth and glowing skin," concluded Dr. Mishra. Everyone wants a flawless skin. Everyone gets pimple and acne. Acne is a serious concern for some people. Acne is commonly found on your face, neck, chest, back and shoulders. Usually acne and pimple seem to appear overnight. It's because there are more oil glands on the skin of these areas.
The function of oil glands is to excrete oil substance (sebum) to lubricate your skin to make it look glowing. Acne and pimple can be the result of hormonal changes also. But some people get pimples occasionally, or suffer from acne more frequently.
Here are some simple hacks to avoid acne.
1. Aloe Vera
It is one of the oldest ways to treat acne. It has anti- bacterial properties which help to cure acne. Aloe Vera has a pleasant and soothing effect on skin. It cools your skin down. It reduces the inflammation of the pimples and removes the oiliness from your skin.
2. Toothpaste
Any white toothpaste has inflammatory properties. Toothpaste is easily available and an effective remedy to avoid acne. It is effective because it has silica. Toothpaste has been seen to dry out and reduce the size of pimple overnight. Wash the dry toothpaste gently.
3. Ice
Ice is a great home remedy for inflammation. Take an ice cube and place it on the affected area for about five minutes. This allows blood vessels below your skin to contract making the pimple less red and prominent and easing the irritation.
4. Honey
Honey has a natural antibiotic which makes it simple to heal the acne. Its stickiness helps to remove excess dirt and impurities from your skin. Put a drop of honey and cover the acne with band aid at night. The next morning the zit will be gone and will leave no scar. You can also use a drop of lemon juice on the pimple and leave it overnight.
5. Eggs
Egg whites are effective in removing pimples and scars formed by pimples. They contain vitamins and amino acids that help rebuild the skin cells. Wait for egg whites to dry and repeat the process for better results.
With inputs from ANI