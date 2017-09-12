Hepatitis Action Plan To Be Rolled Out By October: Central Health Ministry
This three-year plan is aims at the complete eradication of Hepatitis which affects over 52 million people in the country.
Health ministry's action plan for Hepatitis to come in October
The national health ministry to roll out an action plan for curbing Hepatitis by this year's October. This three-year plan is aims at the complete eradication of Hepatitis which affects over 52 million people in the country. Hepatitis B is highly prevalent in the tribal areas. This disease accounts for 30% of liver cirrhosis and 40-50% of liver cancers in India. The outbreak of this disease is owed to unsterilized needles and syringes. As for Hepatitis C, doctors have revealed that 90% of the patients can be cured with treatment.
"The plan is in its final stages and we will be launching it very soon. The three main components of the plan are testing, treatment and drugs. We will focus on making these three available across the country and increase awareness about good sanitation and safe water," a senior official in the health ministry informed TOI.
The problem that lies is the fact that most people who are infected with this disease are not aware of it. The action plan will not just involve an increased availability of treatment and detection of this disease at district levels but will also roll out testing guidelines and training for the healthcare workers. The centre also aims at identifying high burden districts under the action plan itself so that these areas can be given more attention.
"The regional action plan for Hepatitis B and C will focus on five essential components - expanding coverage for Hepatitis B vaccine, blood safety, making treatment options available, prevention from reusable syringes and sanitation and safe water," says an expert with the World Health Organisation (WHO). The central health ministry is working with WHO for formulating a good action plan.
Hepatitis has been identified as a sensitive health problem in our country by WHO. Out of the total number of people infected by this disease in the world, nearly 15% of the patients are from India. Each year, almost 600000 people succumb to Hepatitis B in our nation and 400 million are infected from the same and Hepatitis C in the world.