Health Ministry Launches An Online Cancer Detection Course For Rural Doctors
This 7-month online course is created by the Tata Memorial Hospital for non-cancer doctors operating in the remote areas.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The key to cancer prevention is timely diagnosis
- Government launches 7-month online course for cancer detection
- This course is designed by the Tata Memorial Hospital
The key to cancer prevention is timely diagnosis. However, the access to adequate resources and medical attention is limited to the urban and metropolitan population. To combat this situation, the Union Health Ministry, on Thursday, launched a 7-month online course, designed by the Tata Memorial, to guide non-cancer doctors detect early signs of the disease in the rural and small city population. This course plays a crucial role in early diagnosis of cancer. It is meant for general physicians, gynaecologists, dentists and other health professionals.
This course has videos of lectures designed to guide and update oncologists on skills for cancer management and evidence-based guidelines for the same. It has different modules on the many sites and sub-sites of cancer and comprises of a 14 hour comprehensive e-learning process with 40 video lectures, assessment questionnaires, case studies, and regular interactive webinar sessions with the Tata Memorial consultants.
After completion, doctors will be assessed. This is a part of the Digital Indian program by the government for informing various doctors in the remote areas. It is a part of the national programme which will be rolled out all over the country by the Tata Memorial Centre in collaboration with state governments.
Take note of the top 10 early signs and symptoms of cancer:
1. Breathlessness
2. Change in bowel habits
3. Blood in stool
4. Lumps in breast or in the testicles
5. Ulcers that won't heal
6. Heavy sweating at night
7. Unexplained bleeding or discharge
8. Chronic pain in bones
9. Frequent infections
10. Difficulty in swallowing
