Florida: Diabetics Selling Insulin And Testing Supplies In Black Market

Florida: Diabetics Selling Insulin And Testing Supplies In Black Market

In Florida, diabetes patients are indulging in black marketing and illegal selling of their insulin and testing supplies and are trying to making a fortune out of their medical condition.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 26, 2017 04:39 IST
1-Min Read
Florida: Diabetes patients are selling their insulin and testing supplies in black markets.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. 2.4 million diabetes patients in Florida, 5.8 million have pre-diabetes
  2. $24.3 billion spent annually on medical expense
  3. Patients selling their testing and insulin supplies in black through net
Diabetes is a huge medical issue in Florida. According to the Florida Diabetes Advisory Council's annual report, close to 2.4 million people in Florida suffer from the whereas 5.8 million have pre-diabetes.

It is estimated that about $24.3 billion a year is spent on medical expenses in the state.

But, unfortunately, some people are indulging in black marketing and illegal selling of diabetic supplies and are trying to making a fortune out of their medical condition.

During past few months, the I-Team in Florida noticed a great number of ads being posted on sites like Facebook and Craigslist from people offering to sell their insulin, which is a legal offence.

According to the Healthcare Vice President of the University of South Florida, Dr. Jay Wolfson, black marketing for diabetic products is growing rapidly.

"We don't know if they've been contaminated. And we don't know what happens when people don't use what they're given and place their health at risk," according to Wolfson

He said that when people fail to manage their diabetes with the help of prescribed testing and insulin, they put their own as well as others' health at risk by indulging in such illegal activities

"It works because you have enough vulnerable people, low income people, people who are willing to take the risk that they might get a little sick," Wolfson said.



