Florida: Diabetics Selling Insulin And Testing Supplies In Black Market
In Florida, diabetes patients are indulging in black marketing and illegal selling of their insulin and testing supplies and are trying to making a fortune out of their medical condition.
Florida: Diabetes patients are selling their insulin and testing supplies in black markets.
HIGHLIGHTS
- 2.4 million diabetes patients in Florida, 5.8 million have pre-diabetes
- $24.3 billion spent annually on medical expense
- Patients selling their testing and insulin supplies in black through net
It is estimated that about $24.3 billion a year is spent on medical expenses in the state.
But, unfortunately, some people are indulging in black marketing and illegal selling of diabetic supplies and are trying to making a fortune out of their medical condition.
During past few months, the I-Team in Florida noticed a great number of ads being posted on sites like Facebook and Craigslist from people offering to sell their insulin, which is a legal offence.
According to the Healthcare Vice President of the University of South Florida, Dr. Jay Wolfson, black marketing for diabetic products is growing rapidly.
"We don't know if they've been contaminated. And we don't know what happens when people don't use what they're given and place their health at risk," according to Wolfson
He said that when people fail to manage their diabetes with the help of prescribed testing and insulin, they put their own as well as others' health at risk by indulging in such illegal activities
"It works because you have enough vulnerable people, low income people, people who are willing to take the risk that they might get a little sick," Wolfson said.