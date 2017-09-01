ASK OUR EXPERTS

Forget Horoscopes! These Tests Are More Important Before You Get Married

Forget Horoscopes! These Tests Are More Important Before You Get Married

For a safe and healthy future for yourself and your partner, make sure you don't ditch these marriage tests.
  Updated: Sep 1, 2017
3-Min Read
These pre-marriage tests are a must before you tie the knot.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Age test is an important factor to be kept in mind before marriage
  2. STD test also involves a minor blood test
  3. Know the medical background of the family as well
In a country where arrange marriage is the norm, it's very difficult to be sure about your partner till you get married. For a safe and healthy future for yourself and your partner, make sure you don't ditch these marriage tests. Are you or your partner suffering from any sexually transmitted disease or a mental illness? Although, there are solutions to all these problems but it's very important to know how healthy your partner is before you tie the knot. There are a lot of things you have to learn to approach as a couple - healthcare, finances, long-term planning - but you can tackle them one at a time. In some cases men and women will not even be aware of the problems and diseases they are suffering from.

Take these tests before you take the plunge:

Age Test
Age test is an important factor to be kept in mind before marriage. Early marriage and late marriage both can cause a lot of health problems. Marrying too early and having a baby at an early age can lead to ovarian cancer and marrying too late,i.e, after the age of 35 years, can lead to deformities in the child. There should not be a gap of more than five years in the couple.
Infertility test

Before getting married, both the man and the woman have to take the desired tests to check the sperm count and the health of the ovaries. We cannot deny the fact that sex is an important part of a relationship and getting this test does is crucial. Couples who are unable to bear a child 2-3 years post marriage face these problems. For women, these tests might take a day. It will include a blood test and in cases where you have to be tested for PCOS, you will have to undergo an ultrasound test as well. Men only have to provide a semen sample for the test.

Also Read: How to have a healthy sex life?

STD Test

Diseases like Syphilis, Gonorrhoea, Herpes, Chancroid, etc, are called sexually transmitted diseases, and they are spread through sexual contact with two or more partners. So, if your partner has had a lot of relationships in the past or if you have had a lot of past physical relationships, getting a STD medical check-up done is a must. This test also involves a minor blood test. In certain cases your doctor will need to do a physical examination as well.

Blood disorder tests

Blood borne diseases include Haemophilia and Thalassemia. On the other hand, according to an expert, if a Rh-negative [such as A (-ve)] woman marries to a Rh-positive man [such as A (+ve) or B (+ve)], there will be Rh Incompatibility in the second child that can be fatal. So, blood tests need to be checked before getting married. This is a simple test and is very basic in function. All it requires is a drop or two of your blood (usually taken from your finger)
tests to get done before marriage

Early marriage & late marriage both can cause a lot of health problems.
Photo Credit: iStock


Genetic tests

These tests can be transferred from one generation to another. If you or your partner is suffering from Cystic Fibrosis, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colon Cancer, etc, there is a high possibility that your children can get it too. So, before getting married, it is necessary to get a medical test done and know the medical background of the family as well.



