Early C-Section Babies Are More Vulnerable To Respiratory Illness
A new study reveals that premature babies are at a 57% higher risk of struggling with their heart and lungs later in life as compared to those kids who are born on or around their due date. Know the remedies for recovery after a C-section delivery
A new study reveals that premature babies are at a 57% higher risk of struggling with their heart and lungs later in life as compared to those kids who are born on or around their due date. The study also claims that each additional weak spent in the mother's womb is associated with a 14% lower risk of poor cardio-respiratory health. Dr Isabel Ferreira of University of Queensland in Brisbane, lead author of this study, hopes that this will further discourage women to opt for an early C-section delivery.
Where it is already known that premature birth is linked to a whole lot of long-term health issues, this study is a part of the research which indicates the fact that preterm births may lead to a whole lot of health issues in kids at a later stage in life.
Published by the American Heart Association, this study looked at the respiratory health of around 800 people born between 37 to 38 months of conception. Their cardio-respiratory health was measured at ages 12, 15 and 22.
Researchers then compared their level of physical fitness to those people who were born at or around their due date. The premature birth kids were recognized as under-performing and low in terms of fitness and health as compared to full or late-term babies.
Scientists reveal that people with poor cardio-respiratory health are prone to fatigue and easy exhaustion and are not very physically fit.
Use these remedies to recover after a C-section delivery:
1. Focus on iron rich foods to recover for all the blood loss
2. Take up a magnesium rich diet
3. Prepare a bone broth
4. Start eating foods rich in Vitamin B, C and E (eggs, shelfish, meat, poultry, etc)