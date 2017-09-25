ASK OUR EXPERTS

6 Reasons Why You May Need A C-Section Delivery

Caesarean or a c-section delivery is the delivery of a baby through a surgical incision in a mother's abdomen or a uterus. Take a look at some of the probable consequences which may lead to caesarean birth.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 25, 2017 01:54 IST
2-Min Read
HIGHLIGHTS

  1. C-section in over 19 percent of cases is ideal for health of mom and baby
  2. If labour begins before the due date, the mother may need a c-section
  3. When pain suddenly disappears in mid of labour, you may need a c-section

Caesarean or a c-section delivery is the delivery of a baby through a surgical incision in a mother's abdomen or a uterus. Across the world, a C-section in over 19 percent of cases seems to be ideal for the health of both women and newborns. There are a whole lot of conditions and pregnancy complications when the mother may not be able to give birth through normal delivery. This is when C-section delivery is required. Take a look at some of the probable causes which may lead to caesarean birth.

caesarean section delivery

Photo Credit: iStock

1. Mother is pregnant with multiples

When the mother is pregnant with multiple babies, and the kids are in an unsafe position inside the uterus when the labour begins, the mother may need a c-section delivery.

2. Premature delivery

If labour begins before the due date and you end up in the delivery room before the stipulated time, the mother may need a c-section. This is because your baby is already not in a good place to co-operate with the normal delivery. This is a potential cause of c-section delivery. 

3. Placenta previa

In this condition, the placenta lies low in the uterus and covers the cervix. This can be reversed with proper care and monitoring throughout the pregnancy but, in case it doesn't, the mother needs a c-section delivery.

4. Placental abruption

When the placenta separates from the wall of uterine lining, it is called placental abruption. This takes place during the third trimester and is particularly critical as it blocks oxygen intake for the baby. This condition may need an emergency c-section delivery.

5. Previous history of c-section

If your first baby was born by a c-section, there is a good chance that you may have to opt for the same later as well. You can opt for vaginal birth too, but that case tends to be more complicated and may lead to uterine rupture. Be sure to consult your doctor before making this choice. Previous history is a common cause of c-section delivery. 

6. Dilation problems

Even after intense labour pain, there may be cases when the cervix does not reach the 10cm dilation which is necessary for the baby to descend from the vagina. This may lead to an emergency c-section delivery. Also, when pain suddenly disappears in mid of active labour, there is a need for an emergency c-section delivery. 



