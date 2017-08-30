Doctors Request PM Modi To Reduce Cochlear Implant Prices
Doctors have stated that an estimated one lakh children are born each year with hearing impairment but the price of Cochlear implants has not dropped for the past 17 years. Read the report here.
A cochlear implant costs more than Rs 5 lakh on an average.
Doctors have stated that an estimated one lakh children are born each year with hearing impairment but the price of Cochlear implants has not dropped for the past 17 years. A Karnataka-based ENT surgeon wrote to the prime minister last month seeking his intervention. "My petition was forwarded to an official in the health ministry," N B Prahlada, the Chitradurga-based doctor, told Deccan Herald. Sources have informed that there are four companies that manufacture these products and import it to India. "The landing price of each implant is around Rs 2.85-3 lakh, but are sold at a price of Rs 5.5 lakh or upwards,"he said.
Here are a few facts to acquaint you with the cochlear implant:
A cochlear implant is an electronic medical device that replaces the function of the damaged inner ear.
Unlike hearing aids, which make sounds louder, cochlear implants bypass the damaged hair cells of the inner ear (cochlea) to provide sound signals to the brain.
The cochlear implant technology can help people who:
- have moderate to profound hearing loss in both ears
- receive little or no benefit from hearing aids
- score 50% or less on sentence recognition tests done by hearing professionals in the ear to be implanted
- score 60% or less on sentence recognition tests done by hearing professionals in the non-implanted ear or in both ears with hearing aids.
Many people have cochlear devices in both ears (bilateral). Listening with two ears can improve your ability to identify the direction of sound and separate the sounds you want to hear from those you don't.
