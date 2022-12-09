Home »  Ear »  Tackling Hearing Disability At The Right Age Is The Key; Hope For Those Battling Hearing Loss

Tackling Hearing Disability At The Right Age Is The Key; Hope For Those Battling Hearing Loss

The cochlear implant is an electronic device that stimulates the cochlear nerve, picking up sounds with a microphone, processing it, and transmitting the sound to the internal part of the implant.
  By:  Dr. Sandra Desa Souza  Updated: Dec 9, 2022 07:36 IST
3-Min Read
Tackling Hearing Disability At The Right Age Is The Key; Hope For Those Battling Hearing Loss

Cochlear implant can help people with impaired hearing

It may not be a disability you can spot easily, however, hearing disability impacts the lives of those battling it in profound ways. It is the most common sensory deficit in humans today. And as per WHO estimates in India, there are approximately 63 million people, who are suffering from significant auditory impairment. This means 6.3% of the country's population is hearing impaired. Children between the ages of 0 and 14 years make up a large percentage of this population.

According to experts, recent advancements in hearing technology have been groundbreaking and can greatly benefit those with hearing impairment, especially children. Unfortunately, the ground reality is that due to low awareness and lack of easy access to screening facilities for babies, this opportunity is often missed. Early intervention through diagnosis and early treatment is crucial in order to help those with varying degrees of hearing loss. The good news is, both children and adults who have severe to profound hearing loss in both ears, where even wearing hearing aids do not give good results, can benefit from cochlear implant surgery. New criteria even include people who have lost some frequencies of sound more and can hear sound when it's loud but cannot understand it. 

What is a cochlear implant?



RELATED STORIES
related

Why Many Shy Away From Hearing Aids And Over-The-Counter Devices

Hearing loss affects nearly a third of adults between 65 and 74 and half of those 75 and older, according to the National Institutes of Health. But only about 20 percent of those who could benefit from hearing aids have used them.

related

Doctors Request PM Modi To Reduce Cochlear Implant Prices

Doctors have stated that an estimated one lakh children are born each year with hearing impairment but the price of Cochlear implants has not dropped for the past 17 years. Read the report here.

The cochlear implant is an electronic device that stimulates the cochlear nerve (nerve for hearing), picking up sounds with a microphone, processing it, and transmitting the sound to the internal part of the implant. A tiny electronic device, the size of a Bluetooth earpiece, can make a huge difference in the life of someone battling hearing loss. Over the years, there has been tremendous advancement in the technology behind cochlear implants. The new cochlear implant is smaller, lighter in weight, easier for the surgeon to fix securely, and electronically smarter, enabling the implanted device to send diagnostic information back to the external device. 

Currently, India has over 200 state-of-the-art cochlear implant centers, with top-notch surgeons as well as well-equipped habilitation units. Almost 30,000 implants have been done in India, with one million children still awaiting implants. The younger the age of the recipient of the cochlear implant, the better the outcome. Research has shown that implantation at a young age is highly beneficial and important for language development. Therefore, it is very important to spread awareness about the fact that cochlear implants have the potential to positively impact the lives of millions of people battling hearing loss and consult an ENT specialist or a cochlear implant surgeon to undergo the requisite tests to ascertain if cochlear implant surgery is a viable option.

The ground reality in India

The ability to hear has a huge influence on a child's development, especially learning of language and contextual understanding. In rural areas across the country, the problem is even more acute as there is a lack of awareness about the causes of hearing loss and how to deal with it. This is why the Universal Newborn Hearing Screening (UNHS), a test to detect hearing impairment in newborn babies is crucial. It can help in the early detection of congenital hearing loss and ensure early intervention. 

India has not yet implemented any dedicated early hearing detection and intervention program at the national level. However, various state governments have introduced measures. The government of India's Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase / Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP Scheme) scheme offers 500 free implants per year. Assam provides funding for implants for newborns while in Kerala, the government has made the universal newborn hearing screening test mandatory. A number of private charities and trusts, including Tata Trust, Maharashtra CM, Airports Authority of India, etc, also sponsor cochlear implants. 

There is constant research being done to advance the field of cochlear implant surgery, right from the insertion of totally implanted cochlear implants without any external devices to attempts to insert stem cells into the cochlea to replace surgery. With awareness about hearing loss, early intervention, innovation, and rapid technological advancement, there is hope for those battling hearing loss to lead normal lives.

The author of the article, Dr. Sandra Desa Souza, is the pioneer of cochlear implant surgery in India, with over 35 years of experience in the field. She is also the co-author and editor of the new book, ‘Cochlear Implants: New and Future Directions'


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY

'Health and Wellness - Myths & Facts - Hormones: Episode 37

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Best Strong Legal Stimulants And Energy Pills Like Speed

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases