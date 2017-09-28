ASK OUR EXPERTS

Dengue Death Toll Surges To 9 In Coimbatore: Tips To Prevent Dengue

After a seven-year-old girl died of Dengue on Tuesday at the Coimbatore Government Hospital, the death toll of dengue-induced deaths has risen up to 9 in the city. Here are some important tips to help you prevent dengue.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 28, 2017 02:54 IST
After a seven-year-old girl died of Dengue on Tuesday at the Coimbatore Government Hospital (GH), the death toll of dengue-induced deaths has risen up to 9 in the city.

The girl called Yazhini V died of the infection on Tuesday at around 4.10pm.

"She was brought to the GH on September 22." according to a senior official of the GH.

"This is an unfortunate death as the parents brought in the patient at a later stage of the infection," added the official.

It has come to the notice that unfortunately, the parents of the girl took the fever lightly and ignored it.

"We think that two days after the fever subsided, the parents ignored the infection. This is case of secondary dengue. It becomes difficult to treat the patient in that case," said the official.

There are 30 cases of dengue being treated at the hospital at present.

Here are some important tips to prevent dengue.

1. Remember to not fill the flower pots with excess water as stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

2. Apply mosquito repellant sprays on areas exposed to mosquitoes during the day and night.

3. If somebody in the house is infected with dengue, keep the doors and windows closed so that the mosquitoes do not bite them.

4. Some studies even say that planting a tulsi plant near your window can keep mosquitoes away.



