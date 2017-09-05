Dengue Cases Up By 54% In Delhi This Year: Are Some People More Prone To Get Dengue?
A 12-year-old boy had succumbed to dengue shock syndrome on August 1 at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the first dengue death due to the vector-borne disease reported in the city this year.
604 dengue cases in Delhi were reported by its permanent residents.
HIGHLIGHTS
- 35 per cent cases of Dengue have been recorded last month
- Malaria cases recorded till September 2 has risen to 524
- Of the 604 cases of Delhi residents, 418 were reported this month
Vector-borne diseases are reported between mid-July and November end. Cases of all the three vector-borne diseases were reported much earlier this time, which doctors had attributed to early arrival of the monsoon. Dengue and chikungunya are caused by aedes agypti mosquito, which breeds in clear water. Anopheles mosquito, which causes malaria, can breed in both fresh and muddy water.
According to the report, breeding of mosquitoes has been reported at 1,38,590 households in Delhi. All the three municipal corporations have stepped up awareness drives, distributing pamphlets and plying vehicles with loudspeakers issuing do's and don'ts for prevention of the diseases. The city government has banned over-the-counter sale of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin and brufen as their use may "pose a threat" to dengue and chikungunya patients.
At least 21 deaths due to dengue were reported last year at various hospitals, including nine at AIIMS, though the official tally of the civic bodies stood at 10. 17 deaths suspected to be due to malaria were also reported by the civic bodies.
At least 15 fatalities were reported last year at various hospitals in the city due to complications triggered by chikungunya, though the civic bodies have kept the death tally at zero. In one of the worst outbreaks, a total of 12,221 chikungunya cases were reported in Delhi till December 24, 2016, out of which 9,749 were confirmed.
What are the most commonly associated symptoms that could be associated with the onset of Dengue?
- Severe headache
- Pain behind the eyes
- Nausea and vomiting
- Swollen glands
- Muscle and joint pain
- Skin rash
- High fever reaching 40 C/ 104 F
Why are some people more susceptible to Dengue?
- They live in a high-risk zone which has dingy, unclean surroundings with stagnant water that encourages mosquito breeding
- Some of them have been infected with dengue before
- They have low immunity
- Their platelet count is low
Make a diagnosis assessing:
- The temperature
- Associated symptoms such as nausea and vomiting
- Rash and general pain
With inputs from PTI
