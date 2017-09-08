Death Due To A Rare Dengue Complication
"Jha had a severe form of dengue with complications and multi-organ involvement. His kidneys and liver too were affected, requiring many specialists to take care of him."
He was admitted to the hospital on 29 August after feeling ill for a few days.
- The association of severe HLH with dengue is rare
- HLH damaged the immune system of the investment banker
- Dengue shock syndrome, in itself, is a severe form of viral fever
"His family is traumatized and has met the hospital doctors several times to understand the situation," said Nair. According to TOI, the family has approached the hospital management with a verbal complaint of negligence but the hospital declined to comment. Haematologist Dr A Bhave said Jha, who lived in Bandra, was given a single dose of platelet transfusion because his count had dropped to 18,000. "More importantly, he started passing blood in his urine. As we didn't want more bleeding complications, we decided to give him platelets," he added.
Infectious disease consultant Dr Vasant Nagvekar, whose opinion was sought in the case told TOI that the association of severe HLH with dengue is rare. "It damages the immune system, leaving the patient highly vulnerable. Dengue shock syndrome, in itself, is a severe form of the viral fever," he said, adding that Jha's condition was confirmed on the seventh day and addressed by the haematologist. "The case teaches us that when in a confirmed case of dengue the fever doesn't subside after seven days, we must think of HLH. There are more cases in the city where dengue has led to HLH," he said.
