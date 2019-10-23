Auto Brewery Syndrome: Man Shocked After Finding That His Stomach Produces Alcohol
Auto brewery syndrome: A man was shocked to find out that he was suffering from a rare condition which is making his stomach brew beer. Known as auto brewery syndrome, this rare medical condition is characterised by intoxicating quantities of ethanol being produced through endogenous fermentation within the digestive system. The North Carolina man was taken to the hospital under arrest when he refused to take breathalyser test. Tests of the construction worker, 46, revealed that his blood alcohol level was equivalent to 10 alcohol drinks at the time. He later revealed that he was suffering from depression, memory loss, aggressive behaviour and brain for the past three years.
Auto brewery syndrome: Rare condition which can result in alcohol production in stomach
The case was revealed by researchers at Richmond University Medical Center in BMJ Open Gastroenterology. The researchers claimed: "Patients with this condition become inebriated and suffer all the medical and social implications of alcoholism."
A later stool sample showed the presence of Saccharomyces cerevisiae, commonly known as brewer's yeast. This yeast has been identified as a pathogen for auto brewery syndrome.
Auto brewery syndrome: Causes and treatment
The condition is also known as gut fermentation syndrome or endogenous ethanol fermentation and drunkenness disease. It occurs when your body turns sugar and starchy foods into alcohol. The condition is difficult to diagnose and may also be mistaken for other conditions.
Auto brewery syndrome is caused because of too much yeast in the gut. Candida kefyr, brewer's yeast, candida albicans and candida glabrata are a few of the kinds of yeast that can cause auto brewery syndrome.
Auto brewery syndrome is usually a complication of another disease, an imbalance or an infection in the body. You cannot be born with auto brewery syndrome. Liver problems may also be a cause of this rare disease. It occurs when the liver is unable to clear out alcohol fast enough. Lack of proper nutrition, use of antibiotics, diabetes, low immunity and inflammatory bowel disease can all put you at risk of auto brewery syndrome.
People suffering from this disease may either feel slightly drunk or as if they have a hangover. Symptoms can be different for everyone.
The condition can be treated with the help of antifungal medications. Some modifications in your diet like no sugar, alcohol or carbs may also be suggested by your doctor.
