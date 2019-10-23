ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Auto Brewery Syndrome: Man Shocked After Finding That His Stomach Produces Alcohol

Auto Brewery Syndrome: Man Shocked After Finding That His Stomach Produces Alcohol

Auto brewery syndrome or the drunkenness disease resulted man's blood alcohol level to be equivalent to 10 alcohol drinks. Read here to know everything about this rare condition which is caused by too much yeast in the gut.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Oct 23, 2019 05:09 IST
3-Min Read
Auto Brewery Syndrome: Man Shocked After Finding That His Stomach Produces Alcohol

Auto brewery syndrome: Lack of proper nutrition can be a causative factor for this condition

Auto brewery syndrome: A man was shocked to find out that he was suffering from a rare condition which is making his stomach brew beer. Known as auto brewery syndrome, this rare medical condition is characterised by intoxicating quantities of ethanol being produced through endogenous fermentation within the digestive system. The North Carolina man was taken to the hospital under arrest when he refused to take breathalyser test. Tests of the construction worker, 46, revealed that his blood alcohol level was equivalent to 10 alcohol drinks at the time. He later revealed that he was suffering from depression, memory loss, aggressive behaviour and brain for the past three years.

Auto brewery syndrome: Rare condition which can result in alcohol production in stomach


The case was revealed by researchers at Richmond University Medical Center in BMJ Open Gastroenterology. The researchers claimed: "Patients with this condition become inebriated and suffer all the medical and social implications of alcoholism."

A later stool sample showed the presence of Saccharomyces cerevisiae, commonly known as brewer's yeast. This yeast has been identified as a pathogen for auto brewery syndrome.

f3rtfd7g

Auto brewery syndrome can make you feel like a hangover
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Side Effects Of Mixing Alcohol With Painkillers

Auto brewery syndrome: Causes and treatment 

The condition is also known as gut fermentation syndrome or endogenous ethanol fermentation and drunkenness disease. It occurs when your body turns sugar and starchy foods into alcohol. The condition is difficult to diagnose and may also be mistaken for other conditions.

Auto brewery syndrome is caused because of too much yeast in the gut. Candida kefyr, brewer's yeast, candida albicans and candida glabrata are a few of the kinds of yeast that can cause auto brewery syndrome.

Also read: Alcohol Addiction: Know The Causes And Treatments

Auto brewery syndrome is usually a complication of another disease, an imbalance or an infection in the body. You cannot be born with auto brewery syndrome. Liver problems may also be a cause of this rare disease. It occurs when the liver is unable to clear out alcohol fast enough. Lack of proper nutrition, use of antibiotics, diabetes, low immunity and inflammatory bowel disease can all put you at risk of auto brewery syndrome.

1nnqqpeg

Lack of proper nutrition (along with other risk factors) can put you at risk of drunkenness disease
Photo Credit: iStock

People suffering from this disease may either feel slightly drunk or as if they have a hangover. Symptoms can be different for everyone.

The condition can be treated with the help of antifungal medications. Some modifications in your diet like no sugar, alcohol or carbs may also be suggested by your doctor.

Also read: Foods You Should Eat For Alcohol Detoxification

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Ginger For Congestion: Know How It Works And Ways To Use Ginger For Reducing Cough, Cold And Congestion
Ginger For Congestion: Know How It Works And Ways To Use Ginger For Reducing Cough, Cold And Congestion

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Auto Brewery Syndrome: Man Shocked After Finding That His Stomach Produces Alcohol

Fat Can Accumulate Inside Lungs Of Obese People And Increase Asthma Risk: Study; Other Health Hazards Of Obesity

Quit Smoking! Even Light Smoking Can Damage Lungs, Says Study; Some Practical Ways To Quit Smoking

Poor Dietary Habits, Increased Stress And Harsh Skincare Routines Linked With Acne, Says Study

Diabetes Risk In Children On A Rise, Finds Nutrition Survey; Symptoms Of Diabetes In Children

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases