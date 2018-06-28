Antidepressants May Up Mortality Risk In Lung Disease Patients
Antidepresent drugs can cause sleepiness, vomiting and can negatively impact immune system cells, which increases the likelihood of infections, breathing issues, and other respiratory adverse events, especially in patients with COPD.
Popping antidepressants can lead to breathlessness
The findings showed that new users of serotonergic antidepressants were at 20 per cent increased risk of death.
They may also have 15 per cent higher likelihood of hospitalization including higher rates of emergency room visits, and mortality related to respiratory conditions, as well as death overall versus non-users of the medications.
"There are biological reasons why antidepressants could lead to respiratory issues," said lead author Nicholas Vozoris from Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute of St. Michael's Hospital in Canada.
"These drugs can cause sleepiness, vomiting and can negatively impact immune system cells, which increases the likelihood of infections, breathing issues, and other respiratory adverse events, especially in patients with COPD," Vozoris explained.
Due to the nature of the disease, more than 70 per cent of those with COPD also struggle with symptoms of low mood and anxiety, explained Vozoris, why the patients tend to have antidepressants.
For the study, published in the European Respiratory Journal, included data from 28,360 new users of serotonergic antidepressants with COPD aged 66 and older and matched them to an equivalent number of non-users.
The results showed that among older adults with COPD, new users of this class of medication have modest, but significant, increases in rates of breathing-related death and all causes of death.
