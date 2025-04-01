Know The Possible Side Effects Of Long-Term Antidepressant Use
Antidepressants work by increasing neurotransmitters in the brain
Antidepressants help relieve symptoms of various mental health conditions, primarily depression and anxiety disorders. Neurotransmitters are brain chemicals that are responsible for changes in mood and behaviour. Antidepressants work by increasing neurotransmitters in the brain. Just like any other drug, consuming antidepressants for long term antidepressant treatment can have some adverse side-effects.
A new study presented at the European Society of Cardiology's EHRA 2025 congress has revealed the link between the use of antidepressants (AD) and an increased risk of sudden cardiac death (SCD), particularly for those with prolonged use of the medication.
The study examined 4.3 million residents in Denmark. The findings state that individuals exposed to antidepressants for 1 to 5 years had a 56 percent higher risk of sudden cardiac death. On the other hand, those exposed to antidepressants for six or more years experienced a 2.2 times higher risk.
Other side effects of long-term use of antidepressants
There are different types of antidepressants. Each type has different side effects. Also, not everyone experiences them as everyone reacts to medicine differently. Below is the list of the most common side effects of antidepressants:
- Nausea
- Weight gain
- Trouble sleeping
- Dry mouth
- Blurred vision
- Dizziness
- Anxiety
- Headache
- Diarrhea or constipation
- Sexual problems
- Fatigue
- Tremors
- Increased sweating
It's essential for individuals on these medications to have regular follow-ups with their healthcare provider to monitor effectiveness and any potential side effects. If you or someone you know is considering antidepressants, it's important to discuss the benefits and risks with a doctor.
Also, anyone who experiences symptoms of depression should seek professional treatment.
