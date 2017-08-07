ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Amir Khan And Wife Kiran Rao Are Latest Swine Flu Victims

Amir Khan And Wife Kiran Rao Are Latest Swine Flu Victims

Amir Khan, the famous actor and his director wife are the latest who have been afflicted with swine flu. Swine flu is a strain of flu that normally occurs among pigs but has begun spreading among humans. It is termed as swine flu because the virus that first caused the disease had originated from pigs.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 7, 2017 10:48 IST
2-Min Read
Amir Khan And Wife Kiran Rao Are Latest Swine Flu Victims

Amir Khan and Kiran Rao are down with swine flu

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Amir Khan and Kiran Rao have been afflicted with swine flu
  2. The prevention of the disease's spread should start from the patient
  3. Swine flu has infected over 3,500 people in Maharashtra and killed 366
Amir Khan, the famous actor and his director wife are the latest who have been afflicted with swine flu. The Dangal actor who will be seen in his upcoming movie 'Secret Superstar' has been tested positive for H1N1 virus. In an interaction with the audience through a video conference at the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup in Pune on Sunday, the actor confirmed that he has been detected with swine flu. They had to skip the event due to their ill-health.

Amir Khan said "I could not come because; both me and Kiran have been detected positive for swine flu. And have been asked to stay inside a room for seven days."

Swine flu is a strain of flu that normally occurs among pigs but has begun spreading among humans. It is termed as swine flu because the virus that first caused the disease had originated from pigs. It is a respiratory infection caused by influenza A virus. The virus was originated in Mexico, and has infected thousands of people worldwide. Swine flu first affected millions of people in April 2009 and it was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). Here are some facts you should know about swine flu.

The actor further said, "I have been diagnosed with swine flu and have been advised rest. I cannot go out or attend public functions as it may lead to transmission of the virus."

RELATED STORIES

'Swine Flu Explosion: A Stronger Pill Plan To Be Executed To Curb Swine Flu'

'Dengue Explosion, 28 New Cases Reported In One Day In Patiala: Tips To Prevent Dengue'


A source said, "His wife Kiran Rao has also been diagnosed with swine flu. The couple was to attend the event - the annual prize distribution of Paani Foundation, but they couldn't."

"The prevention of the disease's spread should start from the patient, who should not visit public spaces as that would lead to the transmission of virus," Dr Om Shrivastav, Director , Infectious Diseases, Jaslok Hospital said.

Swine flu has infected over 3,500 people in Maharashtra and killed around 366. Last month saw the biggest spurt in swine flu-related deaths in the State at 103. In Mumbai this year, 850 cases and 16 deaths have been reported till date.



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------