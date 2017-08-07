Amir Khan And Wife Kiran Rao Are Latest Swine Flu Victims
Amir Khan, the famous actor and his director wife are the latest who have been afflicted with swine flu. Swine flu is a strain of flu that normally occurs among pigs but has begun spreading among humans. It is termed as swine flu because the virus that first caused the disease had originated from pigs.
Amir Khan and Kiran Rao are down with swine flu
HIGHLIGHTS
- Amir Khan and Kiran Rao have been afflicted with swine flu
- The prevention of the disease's spread should start from the patient
- Swine flu has infected over 3,500 people in Maharashtra and killed 366
Amir Khan said "I could not come because; both me and Kiran have been detected positive for swine flu. And have been asked to stay inside a room for seven days."
Swine flu is a strain of flu that normally occurs among pigs but has begun spreading among humans. It is termed as swine flu because the virus that first caused the disease had originated from pigs. It is a respiratory infection caused by influenza A virus. The virus was originated in Mexico, and has infected thousands of people worldwide. Swine flu first affected millions of people in April 2009 and it was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). Here are some facts you should know about swine flu.
The actor further said, "I have been diagnosed with swine flu and have been advised rest. I cannot go out or attend public functions as it may lead to transmission of the virus."
A source said, "His wife Kiran Rao has also been diagnosed with swine flu. The couple was to attend the event - the annual prize distribution of Paani Foundation, but they couldn't."
"The prevention of the disease's spread should start from the patient, who should not visit public spaces as that would lead to the transmission of virus," Dr Om Shrivastav, Director , Infectious Diseases, Jaslok Hospital said.
Swine flu has infected over 3,500 people in Maharashtra and killed around 366. Last month saw the biggest spurt in swine flu-related deaths in the State at 103. In Mumbai this year, 850 cases and 16 deaths have been reported till date.