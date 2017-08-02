Air Pollution Can Kill: Increased Deaths In Near Future Predicted
Change in climate leads to increased amounts of ground - level ozone and fine particle that further impacts human health. Although fine particles and ground level ozone occur naturally, human beings have increased them considerably.These fine particles will remain in the air for a long time when there is less rain. When it does not rain the harmful pollutants are introduced in the Earth's atmosphere leading to more air pollution.
Air Pollution will increase premature deaths in future
HIGHLIGHTS
- Change in climate leads to alterations in the ozone level
- There will be 60,000 extra deaths every year by 2030
- Climate change will be detrimental to air quality and health
A recent research, which was published in the journal Nature Climate Change, found that if change in climate continues, there will be 60,000 extra deaths every year by 2030, and annually 260,000 deaths by 2100.
Jason West who had led the research at UNC- Chapel Hill along with former graduate student Raquel Silva said "Our finding that most models show a likely increase in deaths is the clearest signal yet that climate change will be detrimental to air quality and health,"
This is the most encompassing study till date on the impact of climate change on the air quality and health. Several researchers from France, Japan, United Kingdom, New Zealand, and United Kingdom used nine different climate models. These climate models depict that there will be an increase in premature deaths due to climate change. India and East Asia will have the maximum number of deaths.
Many climate models showed an increase in death rates. Climate change will deteriorate the quality of air and thereby worsen human conditions. As a result there will be more people who will die of air pollution every year.
Jason West also said "As climate change affects air pollutant concentrations, it can have a significant impact on health worldwide, adding to the millions of people who die from air pollution each year," Not only increased deaths but air pollution will also give rise to water pollution and other infectious diseases, researchers said.
Here are five ways to stop air pollution:
Public Transportation: Avoid using your own vehicle. Use public transport to the fullest.or car pooling when you have the ability to do so will help in decreasing air pollution.
Plant trees: Plant as many trees you can. There are so many plants that can eat up the junk from the atmosphere.
Turn of lights: Always indulge in the habit of switching off lights and other electric devices when not in need.
Avoid plastic bags: Some plastic bags do not decompose and some take forever to decompose. Plastic bags are made up from oil products which is harmful for the environment.
Quit smoking: Smoking is not only injurious to health but it is also terrible for the air. Encourage people to quit smoking.