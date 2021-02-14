Know The Importance Of Discussing Erectile Dysfunction With Your Doctor
Erectile dysfunction is often an ignored problem which may affect mental and emotional well-being of the couple if not addressed on time. Read here to know how the need to discuss it with your doctor.
Creating awareness about erectile dysfunction can help men seek medical help on time
HIGHLIGHTS
- Erectile dysfunction is often an ignored problem
- A counselling session can help seek medical support for ED
- Smoking puts you at a risk of erectile dysfunction
Today the world celebrates Valentine's Day. You must know 14th of February is also observed as National Impotence Day. This day tries to raise awareness on Erectile Dysfunction (ED). Often a sexual problem like Erectile Dysfunction is stigmatised which makes it harder to discuss such health issues and seek the required treatment. Erectile dysfunction is often an ignored problem which may affect mental and emotional well-being of the couple. Couples usually feel shy to directly reach out to an expert and rely on internet which can further load them with misinformation and affect the relationship their partner
A counselling session is helpful in reducing the reluctance in taking medical support for ED while guiding the couple on improving their sexual communication and skills. A counsellor can also educate the couple on assistance like penile injections or a vacuum constriction device but at some point, a patient can also reach out to an urologist for proper treatment.
Also read: Erectile Dysfunction: Expert Tells Why The Right Medical Treatment Is Important
Today healthcare technology is so advanced that men suffering from ED have a plethora of options from medicines and injections to surgical implants, based on their condition. However, for a section of men whose condition go beyond such treatments, can consult urologists to help them get an implant to achieve an erection. Thus, the severity of the condition will ultimately dictate which treatment modality is needed.
Also read: Genetic Risk Factor For Erectile Dysfunction Identified
To deal with this problem your doctor may recommend a few lifestyle modifications. Poor diet, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, excess alcohol consumption, uncontrolled stress or relationship issues may also increase the risk of ED. So, your doctor may recommend you to follow a healthy diet, exercise regularly, manage stress, quit smoking, reduce alcohol consumption and solve relationship issues along with medication.
(Dr Sanjay Pandey, Head of Uro-Andrology at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.