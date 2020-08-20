Erectile Dysfunction: Expert Tells Why The Right Medical Treatment Is Important
Erectile dysfunction is often an ignored problem. A man has ED when he is unable to achieve or maintain an erection, which leads to no or unsatisfactory sexual intercourse. Contrary to what you may have heard, many men have trouble in getting or maintaining an erection at some point in their lives. Erectile Dysfunction can be a single episode or can happen on and off (situational). For example, a man not attracted to his spouse can have ED, whereas with another woman, he may have perfectly normal erections.
If this happens occasionally, it is usually not a problem. However, if it persists it is a matter of concern. While treatment is readily and easily available, India is a country where conversations about ED are a taboo and often left unspoken. Many men only rely on the internet or seek the help of unqualified professionals. This usually results in a waste of time and unnecessarily leads to anxiety and distress for both partners.
Erectile Dysfunction in the time of COVID-19
Many factors can contribute to ED. In a recent survey, 35% of men and 47% of women rightly identified stress as a major contributor to ED. Moreover, the ongoing health crisis is stressful on so many levels because of the uncertainty of the disease and our future, the financial slow-down, and increased work from home or loss of jobs. All of this can worsen ED.
We are still waiting for a solution to the pandemic, but we do have a treatment for ED. It starts with going to a trained healthcare professional, getting the right diagnosis, followed by the right treatment.
The right solution
In the same survey, 82% of women said that consulting a doctor is better than self-medicating, talking to friends or trying home remedies. A woman can play a big role in ensuring that her partner gets timely treatment from the right doctor, such as an andrologist, urologist, or trained sexologist. Only medical professionals are able to correctly identify whether the underlying cause of ED is psychological or pathological and prescribe the right treatment.
Along with medication, a doctor may suggest that the man starts exercising regularly, reduces alcohol consumption, loses weight, or works through relationship issues, if any. If the ED is linked to a medical condition, it would need to be carefully monitored and managed.
It is important to remember that when a man has ED, his partner also suffers. ED is a medical issue, and no one is to be "blamed". Instead, women need to be supportive and to encourage their partners to visit the doctor and get the appropriate treatment.
(Dr. Anshuman Agarwal, Senior consultant Urology and Robotic surgery, New Delhi)
