Prostate Cancer: Men Should Consume These Foods To Lower Risk

Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the prostate which is a small gland in men that produces seminal fluid. It's one of the most common cancers among men, particularly affecting those over 50. While factors like age, genetics, and lifestyle play a role in its development, diet is increasingly recognised as an important influence. Certain foods are rich in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory compounds, and phytochemicals that may help reduce the risk by protecting cells from damage, lowering inflammation, and supporting overall prostate health. Read on as we share a list of foods that can help reduce your risk of prostate cancer.
10 Foods that can reduce your risk of prostate cancer
1. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant linked to a lower risk of prostate cancer. Cooking tomatoes enhances lycopene absorption. Lycopene neutralises free radicals that could damage cells and lead to cancerous changes in the prostate.
2. Broccoli
This cruciferous vegetable contains sulforaphane, a compound shown to target cancer cells and boost the body's detoxifying enzymes. Regular intake of broccoli and similar veggies like Brussels sprouts and cauliflower may help slow prostate cell growth and reduce inflammation.
3. Green tea
Green tea is loaded with catechins, antioxidants that have been studied for their cancer-fighting properties. They may slow the progression of prostate cancer cells and even prevent them from forming. A couple of cups daily can offer ongoing protection.
4. Pomegranate
Pomegranates are rich in polyphenols that exhibit anti-cancer effects by slowing prostate tumour growth and reducing oxidative stress. Pomegranate juice or the seeds can be consumed regularly to support prostate health.
5. Fatty fish
These fish are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation and may lower the risk of aggressive prostate cancers. Omega-3s balance out harmful omega-6 fats, which in excess may fuel cancer development.
6. Soy products
Soy contains isoflavones, plant-based oestrogens that may interfere with the development and growth of prostate cancer cells. Men in countries with high soy intake tend to have lower prostate cancer rates, suggesting a protective effect.
7. Brazil nuts
Brazil nuts are an excellent source of selenium, a mineral associated with a reduced risk of prostate cancer when consumed in moderation. Just one or two nuts per day can meet your selenium needs and support prostate health.
8. Berries
Berries are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help repair damaged cells and reduce oxidative stress that can lead to cancer. Their high fibre content also supports overall detoxification.
9. Turmeric
Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties. It may inhibit the growth of prostate cancer cells and reduce tumour size. Adding turmeric to meals with a pinch of black pepper improves its absorption.
10. Whole grains
Whole grains are full of fibre and plant lignans, which support hormone balance and may help block the growth of prostate tumours. They also help maintain healthy weight, a factor linked to lower prostate cancer risk.
Including these foods regularly as part of a balanced diet may contribute to a reduced likelihood of developing prostate cancer.
