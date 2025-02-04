World Cancer Day 2025: Can Red Meat Cause Cancer, Let's Find Out
World Cancer Day 2025: By understanding the potential cancer risks and implementing dietary modifications, individuals can make informed choices to promote long-term health and well-being.
World Cancer Day 2025: Red Meat Linked To Cancer Risks
The link between red meat and cancer risk has been a subject of extensive research. Multiple studies have indicated that high intake of red and processed meats may elevate the risk of certain cancers, particularly colorectal cancer. Understanding the mechanisms behind this association and recognising the evidence supporting it can guide individuals toward healthier dietary choices.
What is red meat and processed meats
Red meat refers to meats like beef, lamb, pork, and goat, characterised by their dark red colour before cooking. Processed meats are those that have been preserved through methods such as curing, salting, smoking, or adding chemical preservatives. Examples include bacon, ham, sausages, hot dogs, salami, and certain deli meats.
Understanding how red meat causes risk of cancer
Research has identified several compounds in red and processed meats that may contribute to cancer risk.
1. Haem iron
The red pigment in red meat, haem, can damage the lining of the bowel. This damage may lead to increased cell proliferation, raising the risk of mutations that could result in cancer.
2. Nitrates and nitrites
Commonly used as preservatives in processed meats, these compounds can convert into N-nitroso compounds in the body, which are known carcinogens.
3. Cooking by-products
High-temperature cooking methods, such as grilling or frying, can produce heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). These chemicals have been shown to cause DNA changes that may increase cancer risk.
Link between red meat and cancer
A comprehensive study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology analysed data from approximately half a million UK adults over nearly seven years. The findings revealed that individuals consuming an average of 79 grams of red meat and processed meat daily had a 32% higher risk of bowel cancer compared to those consuming less than 11 grams per day.
Further supporting this, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a part of the World Health Organisation, has classified processed meat as “carcinogenic to humans” (Group 1), citing sufficient evidence linking its consumption to colorectal cancer. Red meat has been categorised as “probably carcinogenic to humans” (Group 2A), with associations observed for colorectal, pancreatic, and prostate cancers.
Guidelines for red meat consumption
Health organisations have provided guidelines to help individuals reduce their cancer risk related to red and processed meat consumption.
1. Limit intake
The UK's National Health Service recommends that individuals who consume more than 90 grams of red and processed meat daily should reduce their intake to 70 grams or less.
2. Incorporate meat-free days
Designate specific days of the week to abstain from meat, exploring plant-based protein sources such as beans, lentils, and tofu.
3. Choose healthier alternatives
Opt for poultry or fish instead of red meat, and select unprocessed meats over processed varieties.
4. Be mindful of cooking methods
Favour cooking techniques like baking, steaming, or poaching over grilling or frying to minimise the formation of harmful compounds.
While red and processed meats can be part of a balanced diet, substantial evidence indicates that high consumption levels are associated with an increased risk of cancer, notably colorectal cancer. By understanding the potential cancer risks and implementing dietary modifications, individuals can make informed choices to promote long-term health and well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.