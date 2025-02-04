Home »  Cancer »  World Cancer Day 2025: Can Red Meat Cause Cancer, Let's Find Out

World Cancer Day 2025: Can Red Meat Cause Cancer, Let's Find Out

World Cancer Day 2025: By understanding the potential cancer risks and implementing dietary modifications, individuals can make informed choices to promote long-term health and well-being.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Feb 4, 2025 01:19 IST
3-Min Read
World Cancer Day 2025: Can Red Meat Cause Cancer, Lets Find Out

World Cancer Day 2025: Red Meat Linked To Cancer Risks

The link between red meat and cancer risk has been a subject of extensive research. Multiple studies have indicated that high intake of red and processed meats may elevate the risk of certain cancers, particularly colorectal cancer. Understanding the mechanisms behind this association and recognising the evidence supporting it can guide individuals toward healthier dietary choices.

What is red meat and processed meats

Red meat refers to meats like beef, lamb, pork, and goat, characterised by their dark red colour before cooking. Processed meats are those that have been preserved through methods such as curing, salting, smoking, or adding chemical preservatives. Examples include bacon, ham, sausages, hot dogs, salami, and certain deli meats.



RELATED STORIES
related

Here's How Oral Care Affects Your Overall Health

Understanding how oral hygiene is linked to overall health and following preventive care measures can help reduce the risk of diseases and improve long-term wellness.

related

World Cancer Day 2025: Understanding Skin Cancer And Its Prevention

World Cancer Day plays a crucial role in spreading knowledge about lifestyle changes, screening programs, and advancements in cancer treatment.

Understanding how red meat causes risk of cancer

Research has identified several compounds in red and processed meats that may contribute to cancer risk.



1. Haem iron

The red pigment in red meat, haem, can damage the lining of the bowel. This damage may lead to increased cell proliferation, raising the risk of mutations that could result in cancer.

2. Nitrates and nitrites

Commonly used as preservatives in processed meats, these compounds can convert into N-nitroso compounds in the body, which are known carcinogens.

3. Cooking by-products

High-temperature cooking methods, such as grilling or frying, can produce heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). These chemicals have been shown to cause DNA changes that may increase cancer risk.

Link between red meat and cancer

A comprehensive study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology analysed data from approximately half a million UK adults over nearly seven years. The findings revealed that individuals consuming an average of 79 grams of red meat and processed meat daily had a 32% higher risk of bowel cancer compared to those consuming less than 11 grams per day.

Further supporting this, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a part of the World Health Organisation, has classified processed meat as “carcinogenic to humans” (Group 1), citing sufficient evidence linking its consumption to colorectal cancer. Red meat has been categorised as “probably carcinogenic to humans” (Group 2A), with associations observed for colorectal, pancreatic, and prostate cancers.

Guidelines for red meat consumption

Health organisations have provided guidelines to help individuals reduce their cancer risk related to red and processed meat consumption.

1. Limit intake

The UK's National Health Service recommends that individuals who consume more than 90 grams of red and processed meat daily should reduce their intake to 70 grams or less.

2. Incorporate meat-free days

Designate specific days of the week to abstain from meat, exploring plant-based protein sources such as beans, lentils, and tofu.

3. Choose healthier alternatives

Opt for poultry or fish instead of red meat, and select unprocessed meats over processed varieties.

4. Be mindful of cooking methods

Favour cooking techniques like baking, steaming, or poaching over grilling or frying to minimise the formation of harmful compounds.

While red and processed meats can be part of a balanced diet, substantial evidence indicates that high consumption levels are associated with an increased risk of cancer, notably colorectal cancer. By understanding the potential cancer risks and implementing dietary modifications, individuals can make informed choices to promote long-term health and well-being.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases