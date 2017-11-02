The Top 3 Sleeping Positions And Their Health Repercussions; Which One Is Yours?
Sleeping position is quite relevant to your health and every sleeping position has its pros and cons. Scroll lower to know what your health condition is like.
Here's what your sleeping position says about your health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sleeping on the back prevents back and neck pain
- Sleeping on the side may reduce snoring
- Sleeping on your back is associated with a lot of health risks
After a long and tiring day at work you finally drift off on your bed in a comfy position. But do you ever wonder what your sleeping position means in terms of your health. Well, every sleeping position has certain pros and cons and is definitive of your health in a particular aspect. You can either get healthier or even end up developing certain health conditions. Though it is not easy to develop a new habit and change what you have been doing for years, it is good to know if your sleeping position is supporting or hindering your overall health.
So here are the top 3 sleeping positions and the pros and cons associated with every sleeping position.
1. Sleeping on your back
Pros: Sleeping straight on your back means all your internal organs will be aligned and your body weight will be well-balanced. This will prevent back and neck pain. To ensure perfect alignment, you can also place a pillow under your knees. This is highly recommended to people with backache.
Cons: Sleeping on the back can trigger and worsen a habit of snoring and sleep apnea, both of which can be annoying for your sleep partner. Acid reflux might also worsen by sleeping on the back. You can try popping up by placing an extra pillow under your head.
2. Sleeping on your side
Pros: Sleeping on your side can have whole lot of benefits. To begin with, it reduces snoring. If you are prone to snoring, this one is for you. Sleeping on your side with a pillow between your legs and beneath your head takes stress off from your back. It is important to keep a pillow under your head else it will affect your posture and may lead to neck pain. Added bonus; sleeping on your left side reduces discomfort caused from heart burn.
Cons: If you are prone to sleeping on your side, you're in luck here. There aren't any negative health effects of sleeping on your side.
3. Sleeping on your stomach
Pros: If you are dealing with back pain, one solution is sleeping on your stomach occasionally.
Cons: Though sleeping on the stomach feels extremely comfortable and you may love doing it too often but, this one carries maximum risk with it. By sleeping on your back you can straighten your natural back curve and keeping head turned to one side all day long may even disturb the alignment of your neck. You may even wake up with pins and needles due to the excess pressure on your nerves.