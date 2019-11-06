Yoga Poses To Relieve Asthma Symptoms During High Pollution Levels
High pollution levels are making it difficult for everyone to breathe properly. This situation is even worse for asthma patients. Yoga which has been used to control various health issues can help in controlling asthma symptoms as well. Here few yoga poses which asthma patients can try.
Yoga can help in controlling the symptoms of asthma
HIGHLIGHTS
- Asthma can be cured but it can be controlled
- High pollution levels are affecting the health many
- Yoga for asthma: Breathing exercises can reduce asthma symptoms
Yoga has the solution to nearly almost everything, but the drastic rise in pollution has led to an increase in many respiratory disorders such as asthma, wheezing, allergies etc. The severe amount of pollutants in the air can worsen the symptoms of Asthma, and increase the frequency of attacks. Asthma is a condition where due to blocked airways, breathing becomes difficult. This triggers coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. The air passage narrows and swells producing extra mucus. Asthma can't be cured, but its symptoms can be controlled. Through the practice of yoga, there are a few effective ways you can keep Asthma under check. Include green, living plants in your home environment, this is a good place to practice your pranayama.
High pollution levels: Yoga for asthma patients
1. Samasthithi
Formation of the posture
- Stand with your feet together
- Stretch your arms out beside your body and allow them to hover without making contact
- Gently close eyes
- Relaxes the body
2. Adomukhiwanasna
- Begin on all fours, with your palms underneath the shoulders and knees below the hips
- Lift knees and hips up, and form an inverted 'V' shape with your body
- Now keep the hands shoulders width apart. Fingers point ahead
- Put pressure on your palms and open your shoulder blades
- Push your heels to the floor
- Hold the position for a few seconds
- Keep your eye focused on your big toes
Also read: Yoga For Asthma: 5 Yoga Asanas That Can Relieve Asthma Symptoms And Ease Breathing
3. Ashwasanchalan asana
Formation of the posture
- Begin with Padahastasana
- Take your right leg back
- Ensure your palms are placed flat on the floor in line with your left foot
- Keep your right knee down and curl your toes out
- After you put pressure on your toes, extend them out
- Your left knee should be in line with your left ankle
- Push your pelvis down
- Weight of body should fall equally on both hands and legs
- Look up and hold this asana for a while
- Repeat the same on the other side
Breathing Methodology - As you extend your foot back, inhale. Exhale as you release from this posture.
4. Padahasthasana
Formation of the posture
- Begin by standing in Samasthithi
- Exhale and gently bend your upper body down from the hips and touch your nose to your knees
- Place palms on either side of feet
- As a beginner, you may have to bend your knees slightly to accomplish this.
- With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighs
- Hold for up to a minute
Breathing Methodology - Exhale as you fold forward
Also read: Asthma Attacks: Early Warning Signs You Must Not Ignore
5. Pranayama
Anulom Vilom - Alternate Nostril Breathing
- Sit in a comfortable position of Sukhasana, Ardha Padmasana, Vajrasana or Poorna Padmasana.
- Keep your back straight, shoulders relaxed and close your eyes to focus on your breath.
- Place your palms on your knees facing upward (in Prapthi Mudra)
Technique:
Gently close your right nostril with your thumb, inhale into your left nostril and close it, letting the breath out through the right nostril. Then inhale through your right, closing it to exhale only through your left. This makes one cycle.
6. Sthiti Dhyan
This is a meditation technique to help calm your nerves, raise mindfulness and deflect any negative experiences.
- Stand or sit comfortably
- Be mindful of the surroundings, noises, smells, colours etc.
- Slowly turn to the right side to gaze and observe, then turn to the left and repeat
- Use a journal to make a note of all your observations and the different sensations you felt
- This will help increase your observation powers, make you more focussed and alert
Also read: Hypertension: Can Yoga Reduce Blood Pressure? Know 5 Best Yoga Poses For High Blood Pressure
Removes distractions
The human body is dynamic and adaptive, it finds ways and means in which to survive. However, that being said, this is not an ability that you must take whimsically. Protect and fortify yourself with the power of yoga by allotting time and space for a committed, and regular practice.
(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.