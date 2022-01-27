ASK OUR EXPERTS

Try This Simple Breathing Technique By Luke Coutinho To Sleep Deep, Sleep Better

Coutinho suggests a simple breathing technique that goes a long way in ensuring a good night's sleep.
  Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jan 27, 2022
4-Min Read
Sleep disorders can be caused by many factors, including an unbalanced diet and stress

Inadequate sleep is the beginning of many other ailments. The most significant of them are mood swings and anxiety. Sleep disorders can be caused by many factors, including an unbalanced diet and stress. It can also be triggered by outside influences such as the consumption of alcohol and smoking. If left unattended, it develops into serious health problems – for instance, insomnia. How do we address this problem? Is there a way, besides medications, to get that elusive sleep back? Life coach Luke Coutinho suggests there is and has shared how it can be done in an Instagram post.

Luke has described a simple breathing technique that can go a long way in ensuring a good night's sleep. He added that the sleep will get better and deeper with practice. In the post, Luke asked his followers to get into a comfortable, easy child pose. Take 6-8 long deep breaths in this pose. Do slow inhales and slower, longer exhales.

Then slowly get up, sit in a comfortable position back straight and close your eyes, the lifestyle coach added. Close your right nostril with your index finger and inhale and exhale slowly through the left nostril for 10 to 20 or more counts keeping the right nostril closed. Luke added that now lay back and sleep well.


There are various types of sleep disorders and some of them are caused by underlying health problems. Insomnia refers to the inability to fall asleep or to remain asleep. Besides stress and anxiety, it can be caused by hormones or digestive problems.

Luke regularly shares updates on his social media accounts to help his followers have a better lifestyle and health. Recently, he shared tips to manage the impact of negative stress. His technique included listening to music before bedtime. “The kind of healing you create in your body through music is extraordinary,” he added.

Follow the tips shared by Luke and help your body and mind relax.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Trending Diseases