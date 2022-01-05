Yasmin Karachiwala Shares New HIIT Exercises To Help Lose Belly Fat; Watch The Video
Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared one of her favourite super fun routines
HIIT exercises also help burn belly fat
High-intensity interval training (HIIT) consists of a series of high-intensity workouts that can be completed in a short amount of time. It's popular and an efficient means of burning calories in a short period of time. HIIT workouts, as suggested by fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala in an Instagram post, are indeed a good way to spice up your workout regimen. Yasmin called it, “NY's Bash In YK's Style”. So, with 2022 approaching, there's nothing like these workouts to get your year off to a healthy start. Yasmin suggests doing 3-5 rounds of each workout, with no rest in between exercises. However, you can take 60 seconds rest after each round.
So, here's Yasmin's “favourite super fun routine” (‘M' stands for the modified version):
Db Lateral Squat Walk to Curtsy
M: Db Lateral Squat Walk
Double Arm Row to Upright Row
M: Bent-over Row to Upright Row
Db Front Squat + Cross Butt Kick
M: Cross Butt Kick
Double Elbow to Knee Crunch
M: Alt Knee Double Crunch
In and out Burpee
M: Modified Burpee + Side Tap
Take a look at the video:
This is not the first time Yasmin Karachiwala has demonstrated HIIT workouts. A couple of months ago. She had shared another routine that included dumbbells. Yasmin told her followers to listen to their bodies and choose the weights accordingly. She used 4-kg dumbbells and also added an important message — “it's not how much you lift, but how you lift”. Take a look at the workouts here.
Earlier this year, Yasmin Karachiwala had started a series called Cardio/Fat Burn HIIT on Instagram. In one instance then, she had shared a HIIT cardio routine for weight loss. The fitness trainer had presented a 5-step guide for followers to help burn fat within the confines of their homes. To know more about the weight-loss routine and watch the video, click here.
Once, Yasmin Karachiwala also shared some HIIT exercises to help burn belly fat. In an Instagram video, she demonstrated some abs-targeted exercises. But she did tell her followers that there was no secret to reducing belly fat. Watch the video here.
Push your body and follow these HIIT routines by Yasmin Karachiwala to stay fit and burn energy.
