ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Yasmin Karachiwala Shares New HIIT Exercises To Help Lose Belly Fat; Watch The Video

Yasmin Karachiwala Shares New HIIT Exercises To Help Lose Belly Fat; Watch The Video

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared one of her favourite super fun routines
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jan 4, 2022 09:16 IST
4-Min Read
Yasmin Karachiwala Shares New HIIT Exercises To Help Lose Belly Fat; Watch The Video

HIIT exercises also help burn belly fat

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) consists of a series of high-intensity workouts that can be completed in a short amount of time. It's popular and an efficient means of burning calories in a short period of time. HIIT workouts, as suggested by fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala in an Instagram post, are indeed a good way to spice up your workout regimen. Yasmin called it, “NY's Bash In YK's Style”. So, with 2022 approaching, there's nothing like these workouts to get your year off to a healthy start. Yasmin suggests doing 3-5 rounds of each workout, with no rest in between exercises. However, you can take 60 seconds rest after each round.

So, here's Yasmin's “favourite super fun routine” (‘M' stands for the modified version):

Db Lateral Squat Walk to Curtsy


RELATED STORIES
related

Get The Fire Back In Yours Abs With This Routine By Yasmin Karachiwala

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala demonstrated a “super effective abs workout” in an Instagram video.

related

Looking For Ways To Amp Up Your Workout? Try Out This Leg HIIT

Yasmin Karachiwala shared an effective HIIT workout to target your legs.

M: Db Lateral Squat Walk

Double Arm Row to Upright Row

M: Bent-over Row to Upright Row

Db Front Squat + Cross Butt Kick

M: Cross Butt Kick

Double Elbow to Knee Crunch

M: Alt Knee Double Crunch

In and out Burpee

M: Modified Burpee + Side Tap

Take a look at the video:

This is not the first time Yasmin Karachiwala has demonstrated HIIT workouts. A couple of months ago. She had shared another routine that included dumbbells. Yasmin told her followers to listen to their bodies and choose the weights accordingly. She used 4-kg dumbbells and also added an important message — “it's not how much you lift, but how you lift”. Take a look at the workouts here.

Earlier this year, Yasmin Karachiwala had started a series called Cardio/Fat Burn HIIT on Instagram. In one instance then, she had shared a HIIT cardio routine for weight loss. The fitness trainer had presented a 5-step guide for followers to help burn fat within the confines of their homes. To know more about the weight-loss routine and watch the video, click here.

Once, Yasmin Karachiwala also shared some HIIT exercises to help burn belly fat. In an Instagram video, she demonstrated some abs-targeted exercises. But she did tell her followers that there was no secret to reducing belly fat. Watch the video here.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Push your body and follow these HIIT routines by Yasmin Karachiwala to stay fit and burn energy.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

All You Need To Know About Blood Sugar Monitoring At Home

 

Home Remedies

Building Immunity In Winter With The Goodness Of Herbs
Building Immunity In Winter With The Goodness Of Herbs

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases