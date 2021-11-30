Get The Fire Back In Yours Abs With This Routine By Yasmin Karachiwala
Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala demonstrated a "super effective abs workout" in an Instagram video.
A strong core plays an important role in everyday activities
The aim of getting that strong core or sculpted abs shouldn't only be to look good in swimwear. A strong core plays an important role in everyday activities, such as carrying shopping bags or getting out of bed in the morning. We're all aware that a weak core can also lead to problems for example back pain. As a result, strengthening the core or abs becomes even more critical. Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a video on Instagram, where she shows her followers a few workouts to get the perfect abs.
Yasmin captioned the post, “Kiss my abs”, and went on to add, “Gear up with this super effective abs workout for the holiday season or just for the love of that burn.”
Yasmin suggests 4 rounds, with each workout lasting for 45 seconds, with a 15-second rest between exercises. She also suggested a modified (M) version for those finding it difficult to perform the regular version.
Here's how to do the workout:
1. Leg Raise Variation (20 reps)
M: Alternate Leg Straight Leg Lowers
2. Sit up with Single Leg Knee
M: Crunch with Single Knee in
3. Forearm Side Plank Crunch
M: Forearm Side Plank Dips
4. Elevated Seated Punches
M: Seated Punches
5. Reverse Table Top Crunch
M: Crab Lifts
A month ago, Yasmin Karachiwala had posted an Instagram video where she showed her followers a set of HIIT exercises to lose belly fat. The exercises targeted the abs. In the caption, Yasmin wrote, “Many of you asked about how to reduce belly fat. Honestly, there is no one secret to this, and there never will because we all have different metabolism/ diet/ etc.” She, however, added that she could help her followers achieve their goal by providing some abs-targeted exercises. To know more about those exercises, click here.
Earlier, in August, Yasmin Karachiwala had shared another series of videos on Instagram to get toned abs. She called it “a magic 5-minute abs workout” and said that they could be done at home and required only a set of dumbbells. Yasmin suggested doing each exercise for a minute and repeating them for two or three rounds. Find out what those workouts are here.
So, whether you are a professional or someone who's just beginning the fitness journey, these workouts by Yasmin Karachiwala will help you in your quest to get a strong core.
