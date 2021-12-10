Worried About Body Odour? Here Are Some Effective Ways To Get Rid Of It
Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad with fitness expert, Yasmin Karachiwala posted a Reels on Instagram where she discusses the causes and was to get rid of bad body odour.
Get rid of body odour today!
Every individual has a unique body odour but mostly when we think of body odour we think of an unpleasant smell! It can be bothersome and quite embarrassing. Sometimes, it's easy to overpower the smell with the help of deodorants and perfumes but it doesn't always help. While the problem remains serious, there could be various reasons behind it. Changes to body odor may be due to puberty, excessive sweating, or poor hygiene. If you are someone who is struggling with a bad body odour, then this post by fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad is for you. The duo posted Reels on Instagram where they have addressed the issue and highlighted the causes and treatment.
Causes of bad body odour:
1) Poor Hygiene
2) Fungal / Bacterial / Yeast Infections
3) Hormonal Imbalances
4) Excessive Sweating
Treatments for bad body odour:
- Good Hygiene
- Get the Infections Treated
- Use Anti-Fungal Powder
- Avoid using Perfume on Skin
- Avoid Garlic / Onion
Take a look:
Yasmin Karachiwala and Dr Jaishree Sharad often make effective videos and discuss common problems that people face in general. A while back, the two spoke about how to identify skin types and then design a routine accordingly. Dr Jaishree said that without going for any skincare product, it's important to know your skin type first. You can categorise your skin into seven types - normal skin, oily skin, dry skin, combination skin, acne-prone skin, sensitive skin and pigment skin.
To identify your skin type, she stated, “When you wake up in the morning wash your face with soap and wait for an hour. After an hour has passed, take tissue paper and lightly dab it on your face. If the paper is smooth then you have normal skin.”
Coming back to the issue of bad body odour, do refer to the tips shared by Yasmin Karachiwala and Dr Jaishree Sharad.
