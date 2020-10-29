ASK OUR EXPERTS

World Stroke Day: How To Recognise A Silent Stroke? Know The Symptoms, Causes And Much More

World Stroke Day which is observed on 29 October each year tries to spread awareness about the prevention steps for this serious medical condition. Read here to know about silent stroke from expert.
  By: Dr. PR Krishnan  Updated: Oct 29, 2020 08:59 IST
3-Min Read
World Stroke Day 2020: A stroke happens when the supply of blood to the brain is restricted

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. World Stroke Day is observed on 29 October
  2. Staying physically active can help prevent stroke risk
  3. Maintain healthy blood pressure numbers to reduce stroke risk

World Stroke Day 2020: More than one-third of people over the age of 70 may have a silent stroke and this perhaps is the second leading cause of disability. During a stroke, part of the brain is deprived of blood and oxygen supply that leads to permanent disabilities like memory deficiencies, difficulty in deciphering the language or walking. Many individuals have silent strokes wherein they have no easy-to-recognize symptoms, and are unaware of it. However, silent strokes do cause permanent damage to the brain. Furthermore, in case an individual experiences more than one silent stroke, he is likely to have problems related to memory. The disabilities are likely to occur in a step ladder pattern.

Silent Stroke: Know the causes, symptoms and much more


What causes silent strokes?

Common causes of silent strokes are diabetes, high blood pressure, narrowed arteries, high cholesterol levels and genetic causes.

Stroke Day: High blood pressure can put you at a higher risk of stroke
Photo Credit: iStock

How to recognise if you've had a silent stroke?

Your medical professional can detect your stroke through a CT scan or an MRI of your brain. The images will show lesions where the brain cells have stopped functioning. Symptoms of a silent stroke that are often disregarded as insignificant are:

  1. Changes in mood
  2. Impairment of balance and coordination
  3. Loss of bladder control
  4. Loss of cognitive abilities
  5. Temporary lack of coordinated muscle movement

How to reduce the odds of silent stroke?

Since diabetes, high cholesterol levels and high blood pressure increase the chances of silent strokes, controlling these and alterations in lifestyle habits are most likely to reduce the risk for a silent stroke and improve overall health.

  • Keep your blood pressure under control: High blood pressure raises the risk of having a silent stroke. Thus, control your blood pressure by maintaining a healthy weight, consuming a low-sodium diet, and getting regular check-ups
  • Exercise: Working out for at least 30 minutes five days a week may reduce the chances of having a silent stroke by 40 percent
  • Lower your cholesterol levels: Ensure that your overall cholesterol level is lower than 200 mg/dL and your LDL cholesterol under 100 mg/dL
  • Say no to smoking: Smoking is associated with an elevated risk of heart disease and stroke
  • Avoid diet drinks. Consuming artificially sweetened beverages can raise your risk for both dementia and stroke
  • Eat your color: Consume five or more servings of fruits and vegetables every day

While these are some guidelines to help reduce the risk of a silent stroke, it is essential to see your medical professional regularly and keep yourself at a reduced risk.


(Dr. PR Krishnan, Consultant , Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

