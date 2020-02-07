Working In Shifts May Increase The Risk Of Heart Diseases, Stroke And Type-2 Diabetes, Says Study
According to the researchers, shift workers are at an increased risk of sleep disorder and metabolic syndrome which can increase the risk of heart diseases, stroke and type-2 diabetes.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Working in shifts can affect your health in various ways
- It can increase the risk of heart diseases
- Night shits workers are at an increased risk of stroke
For many working in shifts is a part of their routine. Working in shifts can be harmful to your health in various ways. It can put you at a higher risk of several diseases. It changes your schedule and affects the functioning of your body. Working in shifts majorly affects your sleep cycle. Proper sleep is extremely necessary for your body to function properly. It affects your mental as well as physical health. Not just your sleep, working in shifts can disturb your schedule and various functions inside your body. Studies have also highlighted the adverse effect of working in shifts.
As per the study published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, night-shift workers are prone to developing sleep disorders and metabolic syndrome which contributes to increased risk of heart diseases. The risk is higher for those who work in irregular or rotating shifts.
"The strength of our economy and safety of our society depend heavily on night shift workers, it is critical we address the health issues facing people in this line of work," said Kshma Kulkarni, Indian-origin researcher and study lead author from Touro University in the US.
"It's true that getting enough sleep, eating right and exercising are critical to everyone's health," Kulkarni said.
Tips for shift-workers to maintain better health
1. Take regular breaks to reduce stress and relax for some time
2. Avoid drinking caffeine or alcoholic drinks. Try some healthy alternatives that can keep you fresh and nourished
3. Drink plenty of water
4. Ensure proper sleep of at least 8 hours
5. Do not starve yourself and choose healthy options to avoid hunger
(With inputs from PTI)
