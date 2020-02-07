ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Working In Shifts May Increase The Risk Of Heart Diseases, Stroke And Type-2 Diabetes, Says Study

Working In Shifts May Increase The Risk Of Heart Diseases, Stroke And Type-2 Diabetes, Says Study

According to the researchers, shift workers are at an increased risk of sleep disorder and metabolic syndrome which can increase the risk of heart diseases, stroke and type-2 diabetes.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Feb 7, 2020 05:32 IST
2-Min Read
Working In Shifts May Increase The Risk Of Heart Diseases, Stroke And Type-2 Diabetes, Says Study

Shift workers are at an increased risk of several diseases

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Working in shifts can affect your health in various ways
  2. It can increase the risk of heart diseases
  3. Night shits workers are at an increased risk of stroke

For many working in shifts is a part of their routine. Working in shifts can be harmful to your health in various ways. It can put you at a higher risk of several diseases. It changes your schedule and affects the functioning of your body. Working in shifts majorly affects your sleep cycle. Proper sleep is extremely necessary for your body to function properly. It affects your mental as well as physical health. Not just your sleep, working in shifts can disturb your schedule and various functions inside your body. Studies have also highlighted the adverse effect of working in shifts.

According to the researchers, shift workers are at an increased risk of sleep disorder and metabolic syndrome which can increase the risk of heart diseases, stroke and type-2 diabetes.

As per the study published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, night-shift workers are prone to developing sleep disorders and metabolic syndrome which contributes to increased risk of heart diseases. The risk is higher for those who work in irregular or rotating shifts.


RELATED STORIES
related

World Heart Day 2019: What Are The Types Of Heart Diseases? Preventive Measures To Reduce The Risk

World Heart Day observed on every September 29 strives to inform people about the increasing number of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases and the need to follow steps to reduce the risk. Here are the types of heart diseases, their symptoms and ways to prevent.

related

World Heart Day: 5 Lifestyle Habits That Can Prevent Heart Disease And Reduce Heart Attack Risk

World Heart Day: This World Heart Day, Dr Vinod Kumar Tiwari raises awareness about some of the most effective lifestyle tips for reducing risk of heart disease. Read here to know all about them.

"The strength of our economy and safety of our society depend heavily on night shift workers, it is critical we address the health issues facing people in this line of work," said Kshma Kulkarni, Indian-origin researcher and study lead author from Touro University in the US.

"It's true that getting enough sleep, eating right and exercising are critical to everyone's health," Kulkarni said.

Tips for shift-workers to maintain better health

1. Take regular breaks to reduce stress and relax for some time

2. Avoid drinking caffeine or alcoholic drinks. Try some healthy alternatives that can keep you fresh and nourished

3. Drink plenty of water

4. Ensure proper sleep of at least 8 hours

5. Do not starve yourself and choose healthy options to avoid hunger

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Bid Good Bye To Chronic Acidity With These 10 Home Remedies Suggested By Our Expert
Bid Good Bye To Chronic Acidity With These 10 Home Remedies Suggested By Our Expert

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Working In Shifts May Increase The Risk Of Heart Diseases, Stroke And Type-2 Diabetes, Says Study

Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 636 On Friday, 31,161 Are The Total Number Of Confirmed Cases

Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes To 490 With 3,887 New Confirmed Cases; Follow These Important Steps For Prevention

E-Cigarette Use High Among Recent Quitters, Finds Study

Coronavirus Outbreak: Third Case Confirmed In India; Anyone With Travel History To China Since January 15 Can Be Quarantined

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases