ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  World Stroke Day 2017: The 5 Signs Of Stroke You Must Know To Save A Life

World Stroke Day 2017: The 5 Signs Of Stroke You Must Know To Save A Life

Strokes occur due to problems with the blood supply to the brain; either the blood supply is blocked or a blood vessel within the brain ruptures. Read on to know about early signs of stroke this World Stroke Day 2017.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 29, 2017 10:32 IST
2-Min Read
World Stroke Day 2017: The 5 Signs Of Stroke You Must Know To Save A Life

World Stroke Day 2017: Stroke occurs when blood flow to an area of brain is cut off

Each year 29th of October is observed as World Stroke Day. This helps to focus world attention on stroke and its impact on life. This year, the theme for World Stroke Day is "What's your reason for Preventing Stroke". The number of deaths and disablities due to stroke is on the rise in India. Increasing life expectancy at birth, rapid urbanisation, changing lifestyles and rising stress levels are bound to increase stroke cases.

People with diabetes, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol levels are at high risk. The incidence of stroke is the same for men and women till the age of 50 years. Post that women are at higher chances of developing stroke. It has been said that vegetarians tend to be more prone to stroke because of deficiency of Vitamin B12 which causes increase in the level of homocysteine accelerating the process of atherosclerosis

If you think that you are too young to think about getting a stroke, then you will be surprised to know how common strokes have become for people under 40. A study conducted by AIIMS found that between 15-30% strokes in India happen to people in the age group of 18-45. Being able to detect the sign of a stroke can save your life. Doctors call the 3 hours immediately following the stroke the 'golden window'. If the patient doesn't get treated within this time, there are high chances of permanent damage since brain cells die rapidly because of lack of oxygen. Stroke is the third commonest cause of death worldwide, and the number 1 cause of death in many developing countries.

During a stroke, blood supply to your brain stops, affecting all processes regulated by our neurons. It may happen because a blood vessel has burst or because a blood clot has formed, creating a blockage. This in turn may be fuelled by hypertension, tuberculosis or other heart diseases. Here are 5 early signs of stroke you need to watch out for.

1. Severe headache

Your head may begin to throb with pain without any reason.

2. Confusion and slurred speech

You may have trouble speaking simple sentences and understanding what the other person is saying.

3. Numbness in arms, legs and face

You arms and other body parts can become weak. Check this by trying to raise your arms.

4. Imbalance in walking

Coordination may become poor, making you unable to walk in a straight line. You can check this by trying to touch the tip of your nose with your finger.

5. Vision problems

You can experience trouble seeing with one or both of your eyes or even have double vision.

A stroke can occur at any age. Don't wait to see if you can feel better. Rush to the hospital if you feel any of these symptoms.


RELATED STORIES

'Stroke Survivors Are More Prone To Cancer Than Others'

'Apollo Hospital Launches Migraine And Memory Loss Clinics'


Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------