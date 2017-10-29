World Stroke Day 2017: The 5 Signs Of Stroke You Must Know To Save A Life
Strokes occur due to problems with the blood supply to the brain; either the blood supply is blocked or a blood vessel within the brain ruptures. Read on to know about early signs of stroke this World Stroke Day 2017.
World Stroke Day 2017: Stroke occurs when blood flow to an area of brain is cut off
People with diabetes, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol levels are at high risk. The incidence of stroke is the same for men and women till the age of 50 years. Post that women are at higher chances of developing stroke. It has been said that vegetarians tend to be more prone to stroke because of deficiency of Vitamin B12 which causes increase in the level of homocysteine accelerating the process of atherosclerosis
If you think that you are too young to think about getting a stroke, then you will be surprised to know how common strokes have become for people under 40. A study conducted by AIIMS found that between 15-30% strokes in India happen to people in the age group of 18-45. Being able to detect the sign of a stroke can save your life. Doctors call the 3 hours immediately following the stroke the 'golden window'. If the patient doesn't get treated within this time, there are high chances of permanent damage since brain cells die rapidly because of lack of oxygen. Stroke is the third commonest cause of death worldwide, and the number 1 cause of death in many developing countries.
During a stroke, blood supply to your brain stops, affecting all processes regulated by our neurons. It may happen because a blood vessel has burst or because a blood clot has formed, creating a blockage. This in turn may be fuelled by hypertension, tuberculosis or other heart diseases. Here are 5 early signs of stroke you need to watch out for.
1. Severe headache
Your head may begin to throb with pain without any reason.
2. Confusion and slurred speech
You may have trouble speaking simple sentences and understanding what the other person is saying.
3. Numbness in arms, legs and face
You arms and other body parts can become weak. Check this by trying to raise your arms.
4. Imbalance in walking
Coordination may become poor, making you unable to walk in a straight line. You can check this by trying to touch the tip of your nose with your finger.
5. Vision problems
You can experience trouble seeing with one or both of your eyes or even have double vision.
A stroke can occur at any age. Don't wait to see if you can feel better. Rush to the hospital if you feel any of these symptoms.