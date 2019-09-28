World Rabies Day: Know The Top Causes, Symptoms And Tips For Prevention Of Rabies
Rabies Day: Rabies is a zoonotic disease - one which is transmitted from animals to humans. Domestic dogs are the most common reservoir of virus. More than 99% of rabies deaths in humans are dog-mediated rabies.
Rabies Day: You can catch rabies after being bit by an infected stray dog or cat
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vaccinate your pet against rabies
- Supervise your pets when you take them outside
- Do not approach wild animals who seem to be unafraid of people
World Rabies Day is observed on September 28. Rabies is referred to a viral infection which affects nervous system of mammals. It causes swelling of the brain and death after relatively short illness. A person gets infected by rabies when infected saliva is introduced in the body through the bite of an infected animal. The World Health Organisation (WHO) refers to rabies as a zoonotic disease - one which is transmitted from animals to humans. Domestic dogs are the most common reservoir of virus. More than 99% of rabies deaths in humans are dog-mediated rabies. On World Rabies Day, we are going to talk about the causes, symptoms, treatment options and top tips for prevention of rabies.
Rabies Day: Causes and symptoms
As mentioned above, rabies infection is caused by rabies virus. The virus is spread through saliva of infected animals. Animals get infected by rabies by being bit by an infected animal and humans get infected by rabies by being bit by an animal infected by rabies. Rabies can also spread when the saliva enters an open wound or mucous membranes such as mouth or eyes. This occurs in case an infected animal licks an open cut on your skin.
While rabies is most commonly spread by dog bites, there are other mammals (pet and farm animals) that can spread rabies virus. These include cats, cows, goats, horses and ferrets. Wild animals that can spread rabies include foxes, raccoons, woodchucks, bats, beavers, coyotes and monkeys.
World Rabies Day: Top symptoms to watch out for
- Headache
- Fever
- Vomiting
- Nausea
- Anxiety
- Agitation
- Confusion
- Hyperactivity
- Difficulty in swallowing
- Excessive salivation
- Insomnia
- Fear of water because of difficulty in swallowing
World Rabies Day: When to see a doctor
Immediate medical care is required once you are being bit by an animal or are exposed to animals suspected of having rabies. Rabies is a condition which needs to be dealt with immediate medical attention alone.
Rabies: know the tips for prevention
Prevention is one of the most effective weapon against rabies. Read below to know some of the most effective tips for prevention of rabies:
1. Make sure that your pets are vaccinated against rabies.
2. When outside, supervise your pets carefully so as to keep them away from other stray or wild animals.
3. In case your locality has a lot of stray animals, report it to the local authorities. Call local animal control officials to report stray dogs and cats.
4. Do not approach wild animals who seem unafraid of people. Stay away from any animal that seems unafraid.
5. Make sure that bats cannot enter your home.
