World Population Day: 4 Reasons Why Family Planning Is Important
World Population Day: Family Planning is not just a part of curbing growing population but also has positive impact at individual level. Read on to know about the advantages of planning your family wisely.
A minimum gap of 3 years is essential for both mother and child's health
HIGHLIGHTS
- World Population Day is observed on 11th of July every year
- Theme followed this year is "Family Planning is a Human Right"
- It depends on parents when and how often they wish to embrace parenthood
According to a report submitted by the World Health Organisation, the number of maternal deaths has rose up to 303,000 by 2015 and as per the medical reports, the number is increasing day-by-day at an alarming pace. While unplanned child-bearing severely affects the mother, studies have also shown that it also have serious repercussions on the child as well as the father. The socio-economic adversities of family planning is to known to all, there are many health-related factors which arise when you don't take care of birth-spacing.
1. Reduces infant mortality risks
According to WHO, keeping a gap between two kids reduces the risk of untimely death of the born child. The gap years help mothers in getting back to normal health and restores the lost nutrients during gestation period. However, when a mother conceives year-after-year, she fail to provide insufficient nutrients to the growing child inside.
2. Prevents Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD)
Using proper contraceptives and pills to prevent unintended pregnancies, one can prevent deadly sexually transmitted diseases like Syphilis, AIDS etc. which affects both father and mother equally. Studies have also shown that, acquiring sexual diseases also takes toll on your physical health.
3. Reduces risk of producing disabled childUnplanned pregnancies and being unmindful of your sexual health leads to reduction of nutrient content in the mother's body. The Iron deficiency post-pregnancy often increases the risk of producing unhealthy and disabled child.
4. Prevents Adolescent Pregnancies
Awareness about family planning empowers girls and women to take decisions wisely. National Health Reports have shown that most of the health-related problems arise in girls below the age of 18 due to pre-mature pregnancy. Family Planning therefore helps them stay healthy and concentrate on their desires and future planning.
Happy World Population Day!
