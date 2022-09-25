World Pharmacists Day 2022: Date, Theme, And Significance
World Pharmacists Day 2022: The theme for this year's World Pharmacists Day is "Pharmacy united in action for a healthier world".
World Pharmacists Day 2022: Pharmacists advise the right way a medicine must be used and stored
World Pharmacists Day is celebrated annually on September 25 to recognise the contribution of pharmacists to global health. A pharmacist is a healthcare professional who is responsible for storing, handling, and dispensing medicines. Like doctors, pharmacists also have a major role to play in the healthcare sector. To honour their work, the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) marked September 25 as World Pharmacists Day.
Date
World Pharmacists Day was first proposed by the International Pharmaceutical Federation, a global non-governmental body that represents pharmaceutical sciences, pharmacy, and pharmaceutical education. The FIP council designated September 25 as World Pharmacists Day in 2009 in Istanbul, Turkey.
FIP was founded on September 25, 1912. It has 146 national organisations and represents more than four million people engaged in the profession of pharmacy around the world.
Theme For 2022
The theme for this year's World Pharmacists Day is “Pharmacy united in action for a healthier world”. The theme has been chosen to “showcase pharmacy's positive impact on health around the world and to further strengthen solidarity among the profession”.
Why it is celebrated?
FIP leads World Pharmacists Day every year with an aim to promote the profession. The body urges organisations and individuals to advocate for pharmacy and familiarise others with the contribution of pharmacists, pharmaceutical educators, and pharmaceutical scientists to maintaining global health.
Throughout the day, FIP aims to highlight that the world remains united for health despite conflicts and differences in terms of politics, cultures, and economic disparity.
Significance
Pharmacists are trained to advise the right way a medicine must be used and stored while they also provide us with crucial information about the potential adverse effects of a medicine. These professionals also contribute to research for new drugs while they offer their vital services in hospitals, medical clinics, government institutions, and universities. In addition, pharmacists are also responsible for the safe disposal of medicines once they have expired.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.