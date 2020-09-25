World Pharmacist Day: Know The Significance
World Pharmacist Day 2020: This day was established by International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), which is the global federation of national associations of pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists.
World Pharmacist Day 2020 images: FIP came into existence on September 25, 1912
HIGHLIGHTS
- Pharmacists play an important in the global healthcare system
- They provide people with quality, effective and affordable medicines
- They also assume the role of medical counsellors and even educators
World Pharmacist Day is observed on September 25 across the world. This day is meant to raise awareness about the important role that pharmacists play, especially during the time of a pandemic like COVID-19. It is because of pharmacists that people across the world are able to get good quality, effective and affordable medicines. For illnesses like cough, cold, flu, fever, upset stomach or sore throat, people often prefer going to a pharmacist first, before visiting a doctor. Pharmacists thus also assume the role of medical counsellors and even educators, along with dispensing the right kind of medicines to the people in need.
World Pharmacist Day 2020: History and significance
World Pharmacist Day was established by International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), which is the global federation of national associations of pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists. Through its 132 member organisations, the FIP represents over three million experts in medicines.
Turkish members of the FIP had recommended the date September 25 for observing World Pharmacists Day. It is also the date when FIP came into existence in 1912. The day was commemorated in order to encourage and advocate the role of pharmacists in improving health care in every corner of the world.
Medicines and pharmaceutical expertise go hand in hand. It is important for responsible use of medicines. Moreover, pharmacists around the world act as partners to patients, health care professionals, other scientists and policymakers, for the shared vision of better health.
This World Pharmacists Day, let's take a moment to commemorate pharmacists, their confidence and close collaboration that they have with patients and other healthcare professionals.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.