Kids Born Via C-Section More Likely To Be Obese As Adults
World Obesity Day: A study conducted by the New York University states that kids born via c-section are more likely to be obese adults. This is expected to curb the increased number of c-sections births.
- Kids born via a c-section delivery are more likely to become obese adults
- This is hoped to bring down the number of c-section deliveries
- Mice born naturally had intestinal bacteria progress normally
World Obesity Day: New study reveals that kids born via a c-section delivery are more likely to become obese adults. This research conducted in New York University showed that mice born via a c-section have an unbalanced amount of good and bad bacteria in their stomach which leads them to a risk of gaining weight and becoming obese. Researchers showed that c-section deliveries are not complicated in most cases but are highly used with 50% births in Brazil, Iran and Dominican Republic are all c-section deliveries. This is hoped to bring down the number of c-section deliveries.
For this study, researchers observed the effect of c-section birth on 34 mice and the effect of a normal birth on 35 other mice. The body weight and intestinal bacteria in these mice was observed till the mice grew into adults. It was found that mice born via c-section put on 30% more weight than the mice born naturally.
This effect was seen more specifically in female mice as the c-section births gained 70% more weight than the mice born naturally. This change is credited to the fact that bacteria in the stomach of these two groups of mice had grown differently. Mice born naturally had intestinal bacteria progress normally through the course of the study. However, mice born via c-section matured faster and then put on more weight as they grew up.
Study author Dr Maria Dominguez-Bello said: 'Our study is the first to demonstrate a causal relationship between c-section and increased body weight in mammals.'
She said: 'The question of whether a baby's founding microbiome affects its future obesity risk becomes more urgent as c-sections are increasingly used by choice in many parts of the world.'
