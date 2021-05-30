ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2021: Know The Symptoms Of Multiple Sclerosis

World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2021: Know The Symptoms Of Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis is a disease which affects the central nervous system, spinal cord and optic nerves.
  By: Dr. Nithin Kumar N  Updated: May 30, 2021 10:02 IST
2-Min Read
World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2021: Know The Symptoms Of Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis is a long-lasting disease that affects your brain, spinal cord, and the optic nerves

In medical terms, Multiple Sclerosis is a demyelinating disease of the central nervous system that includes the brain and spinal cord. The nerve cells or neurons consists of myelin which is the protective sheath that surrounds the axons of neurons. These allow them to send electrical impulses swiftly. This myelin is produced by oligodendrocytes which are a group of cells that support neurons. In multiple sclerosis, demyelination happens when the immune system inappropriately attacks and destroys myelin. It interrupts the communication between neurons, ultimately leading to all sorts of sensory, motor, and cognitive problems.

Multiple sclerosis is a type IV hypersensitivity reaction or cell indicated hypersensitivity. This means that myelin-specific T cells like IL-1, IL-6, TNF-alpha, and interferon-gamma together dilate the blood vessels. It allows more immune cells to get in, as well as directly cause damage to the oligodendrocytes.

Symptoms of MS


RELATED STORIES
related

Multiple Sclerosis: Early Diagnosis And Optimal Treatment May Prevent Disability

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a potential disabling disease of the brain and central nervous system. Read here to know about the treat, diagnosis and prevention of this condition.

related

World Multiple Sclerosis Day: Early Signs And Symptoms Of This Disease You Must Know

As of World Multiple Sclerosis Day on 30th of May, over 2.3 million reportedly suffer from this invisible disease. Here's what you should know.

Though research in this field of study is yet to discover the real cause for Multiple Sclerosis, some symptoms are associated with it. They include:

Muscle weakness

Lhermitte's sign: a shock-like sensation when the person moves the neck

Vision problems

Fatigue

Bladder problems

Imbalance

Dizziness and Vertigo

Sexual Dysfunctions

In multiple sclerosis, these immune attacks typically happen in bouts. An autoimmune attack on the oligodendrocytes might happen, and then regulatory T cells will come into the inhibitor leading to a reduction in the inflammation. Over time, the oligodendrocytes die off, and the remyelination stops. Also, the damage becomes irreversible with the loss of axons.

The exact cause of multiple sclerosis is unknown but is linked to both genetic and environmental factors. Genetic risk factors include having genes that encode a specific type of immune molecule called HLA-DR2. It is used to identify and bind foreign molecules. There is a slight preponderance in women in most of the researches.

Environmental risk factors might include infections as well as vitamin D deficiency. It might explain why the rates of multiple sclerosis are higher at the northern and southern poles. Genetic and environmental influences might lead to the body not killing off immune cells that target myelin.

(Dr. Nithin Kumar N, Consultant - Neurology, Fortis Hospitals, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb
Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases