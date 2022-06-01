World Milk Day 2022: Coconut, Almond, Hemp Or Cows Milk? Which Milk Is The Healthiest?
World Milk Day is an UN-recognised day, which is marked to celebrate the importance of the dairy product across the world
World Milk Day is a day when the dairy product is recognised as a globally essential food
World Milk Day 2022: As a basic dietary staple, most of us consume milk in some way. Drinking a glass of milk, enjoying a scoop of ice cream, or savouring a smoothie all show the importance of milk in our lives. World Milk Day is a day when the dairy product is recognised as a globally essential food. The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization organised the event. It is observed to commemorate the global significance of the dairy industry. Every year on June 1, the day is commemorated. We may be confused about whether milk is the healthiest option with so many possibilities, ranging from cow milk to vegan equivalents.
So, here's a list of the healthiest milk varieties, which you can include in your diet:
1) Cow's milk
This is the most popularly consumed form of milk and a good source of high-quality protein. It is rich in calcium, vitamins A, B and D, and several minerals. However, it is also a common allergen and a lot of people face problems digesting cow's milk.
2) A2 milk
Cow's milk constitutes most of its protein in two forms of casein - A1 beta-casein and A2 beta-casein. When A1 is digested, it produces a peptide called beta-casomorphin-7 (BCM-7), which can cause lactose intolerance. A2 milk does not contain this form of casein and is more easily digested.
3) Coconut milk
When the moistened white flesh of the coconut is squeezed, it produces coconut milk. This is a good non-dairy milk option and is known for its distinct taste. People who are allergic to tree nut milk can opt for this.
4) Almond milk
Unsweetened almond milk is low in calories and much lower in carbs than cow's milk. It's an excellent low-carb option. It's also a good source of antioxidant vitamin E.
5) Hemp milk
It is made from ground, soaked hemp seeds, which do not contain the psychoactive component of the Cannabis sativa plant. It is a good source of protein and healthy omega-3 and omega-6 unsaturated fats.
