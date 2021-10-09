ASK OUR EXPERTS

World Mental Health Day 2021: 6 Yoga Asanas To Reduce Stress And Anxiety

World Mental Health Day: Yoga is beneficial to your mental as well as physical health. Here are some yoga poses that can help relive anxiety and stress.
  By: Dr. Mickey Mehta  Updated: Oct 9, 2021 09:50 IST
2-Min Read
Your mental health is of utmost importance. Stress and anxiety are common issues faced by many these days. If left uncontrolled, these can affect your day to day activities and physical health. This holds true for physical stress, psychological stress and emotional stress. Yoga plays a significant role in relaxing your mind and body, promoting your overall mental health. Yoga involves breath work and rhythm come together to repair and restore your body. As World Mental Health Day is almost here, here are some yoga poses that can help you manage stress and anxiety.

Best yogic asanas to beat stress and anxiety

1. Sukhasana (Happy / Relaxed Pose)


This yoga pose elongates your spine and opens up your hip muscles. The pose has a calming effect, bringing down anxiety, and mental and physical exhaustion.

2. Balasana (Child's Pose)

A great pose for your lymphatic and nervous system, Balasana calms the mind by releasing stress. It stretches the muscles of the thighs, hips and ankles; and is also good for getting relief from backaches and neck pains.

3. Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend)

This exercise is great for stretching the muscles of the entire back and hamstrings. Besides busting stress and fatigue, it bolsters digestion and liver function; and alleviates PMS symptoms.

7vsh6kvg

Paschimottanasana can improve digestion and liver function
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Ananda Balasana (Happy Baby Pose)

Another good exercise for getting rid of fatigue and stress, the Happy Baby Pose stretches out your spine and groin muscles gently and effectively.

5. Uttanasana (Standing forward bend)

Besides having a soothing effect on the brain, the Uttanasana vitalizes the kidneys and liver. It is also good for your lower body muscles such as hips, knees, hamstrings and calves.

6. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

The Bhujangasana stretches your chest and shoulder muscles. It gives instant relief from lower back pain and fatigue. You feel refreshed and energized.

9t9c2fao

Cobra pose can help improve back pain
Photo Credit: iStock

It also strengthens the entire spinal column and makes it flexible. Further, this pose assists in reducing abdominal fat.

With Yoga, one can promote overall wellness, health, fitness, and well-being.

(Dr. Mickey Mehta, Global Leading Holistic Health Guru / Corporate Life Coach)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

