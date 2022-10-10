World Mental Health Day 2022: Expert Explains How Lack Of Sleep Affects Your Mental Health
World Mental Health Day 2022: Your sleep schedule affects your overall well-being including your mental health. In this article experts tells us the importance of a healthy sleep cycle for better mental health.
World Mental Health Day is celebrated on October 10 every year. The day tries to create awareness about the importance to stay mentally fit. It creates an opportunity to talk about mental health and the need to look after it. The theme for World Mental Health Day 2022 is 'Make mental health and well-being for all a global priority'.
A healthy mind can be maintained with the help of a few mindful changes in your daily routine. And a healthy sleep schedule is one of the important aspects. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Dr Aishwarya Raj, a Practicing Clinical Psychologist in Delhi –NCR shares the importance of sleep for one's mental health.
World Mental health Day 2022: Sleep well for a better mental health
“Physical health, mood, everyday energy levels and cognitive function are all fundamentally influenced by sleep. An individual cycles through multiple stages of sleep, including lighter and deeper sleep segments, during a typical full night of sleep. Each phase of the cycle appears to serve a distinct purpose, such as cleansing the body and mind, readjusting brain chemistry, consolidating memory, rejuvenation and information, and even cellular renewal,” Dr Aishwarya explained.
She further explained how sleep deprivation has become a common issue these days that needs to be eliminated. “More than one-third of Indians are sleep deprived despite rising knowledge of the significant physical and mental health advantages of sleep in recent years,” she added.
What are the side effects of sleep deprivation?
Lack of sleep has detrimental effects, such as elevated levels of irritation, stress, anxiety, and sadness. Additionally, it has been demonstrated that obtaining less sleep than the recommended 7-9 hours each night increases moodiness, negativity, impulsivity, and lack of focus.
People who suffer from sleep issues in addition to mental health conditions like depression are more susceptible to severe symptoms.
What should be done?
“Without a regular sleep pattern that includes 7-9 committed hours each night, we cannot be totally happy, healthy, or thrive in life,” Dr Aishwarya said.
One should ensure a healthy sleep cycle and one must also focus on the quality of sleep. Good quality and quantity of sleep can help enhance energy levels attention and keep you motivated throughout the day.
