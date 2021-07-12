ASK OUR EXPERTS

Can You Pull Off This High-Intensity Full Body Workout?

Fitness expert Kayla Itsines displayed some energetic exercises that will leave you feeling refreshed. 
  By: NDTV Health Desk  Updated: Jul 12, 2021 04:55 IST
8-Min Read
Weight loss: Exercising at home can help you fit

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Do you exercise regularly at home?
  2. Skipping exercising can make it harder for you to reach your fitness goal
  3. Try this high intensity workout at home to stay in shape

Do you love high-intensity workout routines? Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines has some interesting sets of exercises to follow for you. She shared a video on Instagram, demonstrating a full-body workout to pump up your heartbeats.  Kayla wrote in the caption, “It's no secret that my favourite style of exercise is High Intensity... I just love the way I feel after a quick, fast-paced session where I can get my heart rate up.” This set is perfect for those who miss being in the gym space but crave the same energy at home.

Weight loss: Try this high energy workout at home


  • Goblet Reverse Lunge - 16 reps (8 per side)
  • Pop Squat - 15 reps
  • Shoulder Press - 15 reps
  • Sprawl - 15 reps
  • Side Raise - 10 reps- (3 rounds)

Here's The Video:

Earlier, Kayla Itsines started a sweat challenge on social media. She also posted a modified version of the routine for those who want to exercise at home. The caption read, “I know there are women who can't do some of these exercises because of sore knees or other injuries, or because they live in an apartment or share house and can't make too much noise.” She further assured, “You will still get a great workout because you are still using the same muscle groups for each exercise.” The set of exercises included Modified Burpee, Squat Rotation and In and Out Plank.

No pain, no gain they say. Kayla Itsines shared a difficult workout for those who are ready to tolerate some hurt in order to have perfect abs later. She used different leg raise variants in this advanced abs' workout routine. “If you think you can do this, you absolutely should give it a go. You'll feel like a boss after it,” she assured.

If you are not yet allowed to hit a public gym, try out the full-body workout right in your apartment.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

