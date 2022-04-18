World Liver Day 2022: What You Should Know About Your Liver
World Liver Day: This day has been set aside to create awareness about liver health and how to tackle liver ailments
World Liver Day: Liver plays a crucial role in separating nutrients and waste
World Liver Day is observed on April 19. The date is commemorated to build awareness about liver health and its importance in the human anatomy. The day also aims to offer insights into how to tackle and efficiently manage liver ailments. Essentially, the liver plays a crucial role in separating nutrients and waste in your digestive system. Additionally, it also produces bile, that aids in digestion. Therefore, if the liver is at risk of ailments, it can have an overall impact on the health and well being of a person.
It is in this context that World Liver Day gains prominence across the globe. As per the National Library of Medicine, liver cirrhosis is currently the 11th most common cause of death globally and liver cancer is the 16th leading cause of death.
In order to keep your liver healthy, here are a few things that you can do:
1. Healthy Diet and Regular Exercise: One must follow a healthy lifestyle and add workout sessions to their daily schedule. Not just that, having a good night's sleep is also crucial.
2. Avoid Alcohol and Smoking: Limit consumption of alcohol and tobacco products. Avoid smoking to promote liver health. Binge drinking has a high chance of taking a massive toll on your body.
3.Avoid self-medication: Only consume medicines, including over-the-counter products, such as pain relievers only after consulting an expert. Taking medicines without knowing their side effects can have a bad effect on your body.
4. Maintain cholesterol levels: Control eating is a key to all things healthy. Avoid oily and fast food items to keep cholesterol and triglycerides in check.
5.Perform regular check-ups on the advice of your doctor and routine blood tests.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
