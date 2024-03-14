World Kidney Day 2024: What Is Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) And Its Symptoms?
World Kidney Day 2024: Early detection and intervention are crucial for managing CKD.
Drinking plenty of water helps flush out toxins and keeps kidneys functioning optimally
A gradual decline of kidney function over time is called chronic kidney disease (CKD). Kidneys are vital organs responsible for filtering waste products, balancing fluids and electrolytes, and producing hormones. In CKD, this filtration process becomes impaired, leading to a buildup of toxins and imbalances in the body.
One of the biggest challenges with CKD is its deceptive nature. Early stages are often present with no noticeable symptoms. As the disease progresses, however, various signs may emerge.
Some of the potential CKD symptoms are
Early warning signs
• High blood pressure: CKD and high blood pressure can form a vicious cycle, each worsening the other. If a person has uncontrolled hypertension, it's important to get the kidney function checked.
• Changes in urination: Unusual urinary patterns like increased urination (particularly at night), decreased urination, or blood in the urine can be indicative of CKD.
Symptoms of advanced CKD
• Fatigue and weakness: Waste products building up in the blood can lead to fatigue, making it difficult to maintain energy levels.
• Loss of appetite and weight loss: Decreased kidney function can affect hormone production, influencing appetite and leading to unintentional weight loss.
• Swelling: Fluid retention is a common symptom of CKD, causing puffiness around the eyes and swelling in the hands, feet, and ankles.
• Itchy skin: Dry and itchy skin can occur due to a buildup of toxins and imbalances in minerals.
• Trouble sleeping: Fluid overload and breathing difficulties can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to insomnia and fatigue.
• Concentration issues: Toxins in the blood can affect brain function, causing difficulty concentrating and focusing.
Early detection and intervention are crucial for managing CKD. If you experience any of these symptoms, particularly if a person has risk factors like diabetes, high blood pressure, or a family history of kidney disease, they must consult thedoctor.
Risk factors for CKD
• Diabetes: High blood sugar can damage the delicate blood vessels in the kidneys.
• High blood pressure: Uncontrolled hypertension puts undue stress on the kidneys.
• Family history: Having a close relative with CKD increases your risk.
• Age: As people age their kidney function naturally devraeses.
• Certain medications: Some medications can be nephrotoxic, meaning they can harm the kidneys.
While there's no cure for CKD, a healthy lifestyle can significantly slow its progression and improve overall well-being. Here are some key strategies:
• Manage blood sugar and blood pressure: Maintaining healthy blood sugar and pressure levels is important for kidney health.
• Maintain a healthy diet: A balanced, kidney-friendly diet that limits sodium, protein, and phosphorus can support kidney function.
• Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps flush out toxins and keeps kidneys functioning optimally.
• Exercise regularly: Regular physical activity promotes overall health and may help manage blood pressure and diabetes.
• Don't smoke: Smoking restricts blood flow and can worsen kidney function.
Early detection and management are key. By being aware of the symptoms and risk factors, a person can take charge of their kidney health and work with the doctor to create a personalized treatment plan.
Inputs by: Dr. Vikram Kalra - Consultant Nephrologist at CK Birla Hospital®, Delhi
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.