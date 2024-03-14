World Kidney Day 2024: Follow These Diet And Lifestyle Tips For Healthy Kidneys
One can significantly improve kidney health through a healthy lifestyle. Here are some tips individuals can follow.
World Kidney Day is observed on the second Thursday of March every year
World Kidney Day, observed globally on the second Thursday of March, raises awareness on these often overlooked yet vital organs. Our kidneys silently work, filtering waste products, regulating blood pressure, and keeping us healthy.
The concern, however, is real. Kidney disease affects millions worldwide, often progressing unnoticed until later stages. Staggering statistics show that around 850 million people globally struggle with some form of this condition. In India alone, the burden is significant. Diabetic nephropathy is a leading cause for concern.
We can significantly improve our kidney health through a healthy lifestyle. Here are some tips individuals can follow.
The right fuel:
Balanced plate: Make fruits, vegetables, and whole grains the stars of your meals. These nutrient-rich foods provide essential vitamins and minerals while keeping your weight in check, reducing stress on your kidneys.
Reduce salt consumption: Excessive sodium intake can elevate blood pressure, putting a strain on the kidneys. Limit processed foods, restaurant meals, and added table salt. Explore herbs and spices to add flavor naturally.
Stay hydrated: Water makes up for 70% of our body. It is essential for flushing toxins and keeping your kidneys functioning optimally. Aim for eight glasses of water daily, adjusting based on your activity level and climate.
Limit sugary drinks: Sugary beverages like sodas and juices contribute to weight gain and can elevate blood pressure, both risk factors for kidney disease. Choose water, unsweetened tea, or black coffee instead.
Active lifestyle:
Get moving: Regular physical activity helps maintain a healthy weight, manage blood pressure, and improve overall well-being. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate intensity exercise most days of the week. Brisk walking, cycling, swimming, or dancing are all excellent options.
Manage stress: Chronic stress can contribute to high blood pressure, impacting kidney health. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as yoga, meditation, or spending time in nature.
Early detection:
Regular checkups: Schedule regular checkups with your doctor to monitor your blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Early detection and management of conditions like diabetes and hypertension can significantly reduce the risk of kidney disease.
Know your family history: Certain health conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure raise the risk of kidney disease. If you have a family history, discuss it with your doctor and take preventive measures.
Remember, a healthy lifestyle is the crucial for healthy kidneys. By making informed choices and prioritizing your well-being, you can empower your kidneys to function optimally for a long and healthy life.
(Dr. Priyesh Damani, MD, DNB(Nephrologist), Consultant, Nephrologist & Transplant Physician, Sterling Hospitals, Gandhidham.)
