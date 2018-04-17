World Hemophilia Day 2018: Theme, Significance And How To Spread Awareness
This year marks the 28th World Hemophilia Day and the theme is "sharing knowledge."
World Hemophilia Day is about spreading the word about rare bleeding disorders
HIGHLIGHTS
- World Federation of Hemophilia initiated the idea of World Hemophilia Day
- This year, the theme is sharing knowledge
- This disease occurs in only 1 in 10000 people
The World Federation of Hemophilia initiated the idea of World Hemophilia Day. This is celebrated on April 17th and was initiated by this non-profit organization with the aim of spreading more awareness about this rare disorder. The aim is to make more people realize the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of the disease. This year marks the 28th World Hemophilia Day and the theme is "sharing knowledge." So let's take a step forward to increase awareness about this rare disease and promote a better quality of life for hemophilic patients.
World Hemophilia Day theme
This year, the theme is sharing knowledge; sharing knowledge about hemophilia as a blood clotting disease and how this rare occurrence can be treated.
Hemophilia is a blood clotting disorder where the blood loses its ability to prevent excessive bleeding due to the absence of certain factors. In a healthy individual, these factors allow the blood to clot and prevent excessive bleeding. But in a hemophilic patient, the bleeding continues for longer than normal. According to the World Federation of Hemophilia, this disease occurs in only 1 in 10000 people. This disease is genetic and men are more prone to it. Women, however, can be carriers of the disease and can pass it on to their kids. This year, they aim at improving access to treatment and care for this disease.
World Hemophilia Day importance
Despite the fact that it is a rare occurrence, this disease continues to be a fatality. Usually, people overlook hemophilia because they feel that it is a rare occurrence and they are safe from it. It is only when they spot some unusual bleeding due to minor injuries or a bleeding trauma when they take the disease into consideration. This is where it all goes wrong. Like most other fatalities, early diagnosis is essential for the treatment of hemophilia. This is the primary importance and aim of celebrating the World Hemophilia Day. And it is not just for hemophilia, this day aims at spreading the word about bleeding disorders and how they can be treated effectively.
If a new member is about to come in your family, you must watch out for his or her risk of hemophilia. This stage is when counseling can be done to prevent the disease in the first place. There are some treatment options which can prevent you from passing on the hemophilia gene to your kids.
Though there is no treatments option available for complete prevention of this disease, blood clotting factors can be injected into the body to prevent the continuous bleeding episodes. This is exactly why the World Hemophilia Day is relevant.
How to celebrate this awareness day?
World Hemophilia Day is about spreading the word about this disease and helping hemophilic patients get a better quality of life. To celebrate this day, conferences and events are organized across the globe to spread awareness about it and its preventive techniques. To commemorate this day, even the Qutb Minar turned red on Monday. The monument will also be lit up with red on Tuesday to increase awareness about this condition. Social media acts as a powerful tool for this. It effectively gives out the word for this important cause in an easy way and to a larger chunk of the society. So go out, be a part of this and give in your contribution to better treatment and management of hemophilia and other bleeding disorders.
Happy World Hemophilia Day!
