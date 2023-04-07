World Health Day 2023: Expert Tells Why You Should Immediately Stop Tobacco Use For Good
This World Health Day, take a stand against tobacco and nicotine use. Whether you're chewing tobacco, smoking cigarettes, or vaping, quitting is one of the best things you can do for your health.
Tobacco use can adversely affect your health in more ways than one
Tobacco is a killer, pure and simple. It's a dangerous and addictive habit that affects millions worldwide, whether you're chewing tobacco, smoking cigarettes, or vaping. Hopefully this article will give information to help you understand the true dangers of tobacco use and provide practical tips on how to quit for good.
Chewing Tobacco- The Silent Menace
Chewing tobacco is a habit that's common in many parts of the world and particularly in India. It's a deadly habit that can lead to oral cancer, gum disease and other health problems. The nicotine in chewing tobacco is incredibly addictive, making quitting tough. If you're struggling, talk to your doctor, who can provide you with resources and support to help you quit.
Smoking- The Biggest Killer
Smoking cigarettes is the biggest killer out there, hands down. Cigarettes contain thousands of chemicals that can cause lung cancer, heart disease, lung disease and a host of other health issues. And let's not forget how addictive nicotine can be, making quitting smoking one of the hardest things you'll ever do. But quitting is also one of the best things you can do for your health. Speak to your doctor about smoking cessation programs that can help you quit for good.
Vaping- The New, Deadly Trend
Vaping might be trendy, but it's not safe even though there is no tobbacco. E-cigarettes and other vaping devices contain in addition to nicotine harmful chemicals that can cause asthma, lung damage and extreme cases lung injury. What's more, the nicotine in vaping devices can be just as addictive as traditional cigarettes, making it hard to quit. If you're struggling to quit vaping, talk to your doctor for resources and support.
Things that can help stop these habit: If nicotine withdrawal is hampering you stopping talk to your doctor about nicotine gum/patches, also there are medicines available to help you quit the habit.
This World Health Day, take a stand against tobacco and nicotine use. Whether you're chewing tobacco, smoking cigarettes, or vaping, quitting is one of the best things you can do for your health. Remember, it won't be easy, but it's worth it to live a healthier and happier life.
(Dr Vivek Anand Padegal, Director - Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
