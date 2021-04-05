World Health Day 2021: Beat Afternoon Sluggishness With These 2 Easy Hacks By Celeb Nutritionist Pooja Makhija
World Health Day 2021: If afternoon sluggishness has disrupted your routine for too long, here are two hacks that you can bank on.
World Health Day 2021: Afternoon slump occurs because of fluctuations in circadian rhythm
HIGHLIGHTS
- Afternoon slumps occur anywhere between 2pm-4pm
- The body temperature reduces and so does our alertness
- Avoid having any liquids 45 minutes after lunch to beat it
World Health Day 2021: Finding motivation on the first Monday of April? Look no further. With the pandemic nowhere close to coming an end, its best that we look for alternatives to get fitter, healthier and stronger at home. Healthy eating and regular exercise are important prerequisites you need. And if there are other health concerns bothering you, we are right here to address them. In this article, we are going to talk about afternoon sluggishness-something that strikes almost every day.
World Health Day 2021: Effective tips to get rid of afternoon sluggishness
Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to talk about afternoon slump, and how it reduces productivity. "Afternoon slump occurs because of fluctuations in our circadian rhythm. It occurs anywhere between 2pm to 4pm. The body temperature reduces and so does our alertness," she informs in her Reel.
There are two simple nutritional hacks that can help in addressing this concern
Before you reach out for tea, coffee or any other source or caffeine to beat afternoon sluggishness, here's what you can try:
1. Fill half your plate with protein: According to Makhija, you should ensure that the portion size of protein is far larger than the portion size of the carbs in your lunch. This means that the quantity of protein (like dals, pulses, legumes, chicken, fish and eggs) should be more than carbs (like rice, roti, idli, bread, noodles, pasta).
2. Do not have any liquids-tea, coffee, buttermilk, water or chaas-at least 45 minutes after your lunch.
"Both these steps will ensure that you can say goodbye to afternoon sluggishness," Makhija signs off.
(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
