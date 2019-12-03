World Disability Day: Here's Why Rights Of Persons With Disabilities Are Important For Development Of Society As A Whole
Disability day 2019: The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed World Disability Day in 1992 by resolution 47/3. The day aims at promoting rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society.
International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed to raise awareness about disability
HIGHLIGHTS
- Approximately 15% of the worlds population live with disability
- 80% of these people live in developing countries
- Barriers faced by persons with disabilities are detrimental to society
World Disability Day: International Day of People with Disability is observed on December 3. This UN recognised day is aimed towards raising awareness about accepting people with disabilities, understanding their needs and celebrating achievements and contributions. World Disability Day 2019 theme is "Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership: taking action on the 2030 Development Agenda." The theme focuses on providing people with disabilities with equitable, inclusive and sustainable development as mentioned in 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
International Day of People with Disability: Theme and significance
The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed World Disability Day in 1992 by resolution 47/3. The day aims at promoting rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society. The idea is to spread awareness about the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.
The United Nations Disability Inclusion Strategy provides foundation for sustainable and transformative progress of inclusion of disability through all pillars of work of the United Nations. Through the strategy, the United Nations system reaffirms realisation that human rights of persons with disabilities is an integral part of all human rights and fundamental freedoms.
World disability day: Significance
Observance of International Day of Persons with Disabilities if important because of the following reasons:
1. Approximately 15% of the world's population live with some form of disability. 80% of these people live in developing countries.
2. Persons with disabilities are considered to be world's largest minority. They have poorer health, lower education achievements and fewer economic opportunities.
3. All of this is largely because of lack of services available to them in terms of transportation and information and technology.
4. Removing barriers to inclusion of persons with disabilities will empower them to participate fully in societal life. This will benefit the entire community of persons with disabilities.
5. Barriers faced by persons with disabilities are detrimental to the society as a whole.
This World Disability Day, let's make collective effort to work towards improving accessibility and opportunities for persons with disabilities. It is important to achieve progress and development for one and all!
