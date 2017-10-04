World Cerebral Palsy Day 2017: What Kind Of Disability Is Cerebral Palsy?
World Cerebral Palsy Day 2017: Not only physical, people impaired with Cerebral Palsy can have visual, hearing, speech, epilepsy and intellectual impairments too. It is the most common physical disability in childhood.
World Cerebral Palsy Day 2017: Cerebral Palsy in a nutshell.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Cerebral Palsy covers a group of disorders impairing body movement
- It refers to a set of disabilities and cannot be termed as a disease
- CP is a result of damage caused to the fetal or infant brain
Cerebral Palsy or CP is a broad term which covers a group of disorders impairing a person's ability to move. It just refers to a set of disabilities and hence cannot be termed as a disease. This happens when the brain suffers injury during its development phase, either during pregnancy or shortly after birth. It affects different people in different ways. CP impairs body movement, muscle control, muscle coordination, muscle tone, reflex, posture and balance. It is a permanent and life-long condition which can either improve or worsen overtime.
Not only physical, people impaired with Cerebral Palsy can have visual, hearing, speech, epilepsy and intellectual impairments too. It is the most common physical disability in childhood.
CP is a result of damage caused to the fetal or infant brain. It is purely neurological and hampers brain development. Kids who suffer from this condition have to struggle with posture, balance and movement. Though it causes muscle impairments, it is solely due to brain damage. It can also be caused to lack of oxygen reaching the foetus, bacterial infections or even brain haemorrhage. Take a look at these characteristics of Cerebral Palsy. Know what the condition is all about.
1. CP is not life-threatening
2. It is permanent and incurable, once you are diagnosed with it, this condition stays with you for life.
3. CP is a one-time brain injury and does not go on to further degenerate your brain
4. It is neither contagious nor communicable
5. You can easily manage this condition, by means of therapy, surgery or medication. Yes it is a permanent condition but there are things which can be done for improving the quality of your life.
CP is of four types:
1. Spastic (70% cases)
2. Athetoid/dyskinetic (10% cases)
3. Ataxic (10%)
4. Mixed (10%)
All these are classified on the basis of type and location of the movement problems. Each of the four types is characterized by different levels of severity.
Here are some key facts about Cerebral Palsy.
1. It is the most common physical disability of childhood.
2. Except in the mildest forms, CP can be evident between 12-18 months.
3. In most cases, it occurs during pregnancy.
4. Motor disability can be anything from minimal to profound, depending on the victim.
5. Some people with physical disability may require 24-hour care.
6. People affected by CP are also likely of getting affected by other physical impairments as well.