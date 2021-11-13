World Diabetes Day 2021: 5 Fruits Every Diabetic Should Include In Their Diet
Fruits that are low in sugar content are preferred for diabetics.
Diabetes: Fruits every diabetic must eat
The fast-paced lifestyles in the 21st century often result in health problems. In today's world, diabetes has grown into an alarming health issue across the globe. World Diabetes Day, which is celebrated annually on November 14, addresses this problem. Diabetes is a chronic health condition where the body cannot control high sugar levels in the blood. In this condition, either the pancreas gland is unable to produce adequate insulin that maintains blood sugar or the body's cells stop responding to insulin. But there are ways to keep blood sugar levels in check. While proper medication and healthcare is a must, lifestyle changes can also help to combat diabetes. Keeping a check on what you eat is vital for maintaining blood sugar.
Here are five fruits that can help control blood sugar levels in diabetics:
1.Green Apples
Green apples are considered superfoods for diabetics. This fruit is rich in soluble fibres, niacin, zinc, iron and other trace metals that help keep blood sugar in check. Green apples are also low in sugar content. Do not opt for red apples as they have high sugar content.
2.Oranges
Citric fruits can work wonders on diabetes. Oranges, especially, have a low glycemic index, which is beneficial for diabetics. Oranges are rich in vitamin C, flavonoid antioxidants and fibre.
3.Pear
Pear has a low glycemic index, so it may not increase blood sugar levels too quickly. It is rich in vitamins A, C, E, B1, B2, B3 and B9. Pear contains high levels of potassium, calcium, and zinc. Pear is also known for being fibrous and contain antioxidants and carotenoids.
4.Jamun
Jamun is beneficial for diabetics. It is high in vitamins, A, C, Group B and D, which can help in reducing the risk of high blood sugar levels.
5.Guava
Besides having a low glycemic index, guavas are also low in sodium content and high in potassium content. This is important for a diabetic's health. Guavas also contain four times more vitamin C than oranges.
